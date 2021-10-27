 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 27 to November 2 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 25, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 27 to November 2 

Related Events

  • Staff Picks Online
    'Chocolate and Modern Slavery' (Seminars)

    • Burlington's Peace & Justice Center teaches chocolate lovers how to avoid cocoa companies with inhumane labor practices....
    • Thu., Oct. 28, 6 p.m. Pay what you can; preregister.

  • Hostile Terrain 94 @ Fletcher Free Library

    • A participatory exhibition created by the Undocumented Migration Project: handwritten toe tags representing migrants who have died trying to cross the Sonoran Desert from the...
    • Through Nov. 5

  • Staff Picks
    Diversity Speaker Series: Philonise Floyd @ The Flynn

    • The Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center presents George Floyd's brother and a panel of community members in reflection on the last two years of Black...
    • Fri., Oct. 29, 6 p.m. $15-28.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks
    Scarefest Vergennes @ Vergennes Opera House

    • Connoisseurs of the uncanny enjoy a weekend of horror films, dancing and costume contests....
    • Fri., Oct. 29, 7-11 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 30, 7-11 p.m. $10-50.

  • Staff Picks
    Mali Obomsawin Sextet & Coast Jazz Orchestra @ Spaulding Auditorium, Hopkins Center for the Arts, Dartmouth College

    • The bassist, composer and Dartmouth alum unveils music she began writing her senior year, followed by an energetic showing from the jazz ensemble....
    • Sat., Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m. $7-12; free for Dartmouth students.

  • Staff Picks
    'Crimson Peek: A Halloween Burlesque Show' @ Zenbarn

    • Green Mountain Cabaret performers and some special guests go bump in the night. Proof of vaccination required; ages 18 and up....
    • Sat., Oct. 30, 9 p.m. $15-125.

  • Staff Picks
    'Macbeth' @ ArtsRiot

    • Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Cooperative invites audience members to dress in their speakeasy best for this production of Shakespeare’s spooky tragedy, now set during Prohibition....
    • Sun., Oct. 31, 2 & 7 p.m. $15-20.
    • Buy Tickets
    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including the Flynn's unveiling of "A Portrait Without Borders," a new mural created by UK studio Kaleider's team of painting robots.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Oct 18, 2021
    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including 'Untitled (Reading Rainbow)' Drag Show, a performance, spoken word and sound installation with Untitled Queen, DJ Jess Ramsay and friends.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Oct 11, 2021
    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including Indigenous Peoples' Day Rocks! — a festival and rock concert celebrating Native American culture and traditions.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Oct 4, 2021
    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including the Flynn's unveiling of "A Portrait Without Borders," a new mural created by UK studio Kaleider's team of painting robots.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Oct 18, 2021
    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including 'Untitled (Reading Rainbow)' Drag Show, a performance, spoken word and sound installation with Untitled Queen, DJ Jess Ramsay and friends.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Oct 11, 2021
    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including Indigenous Peoples' Day Rocks! — a festival and rock concert celebrating Native American culture and traditions.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Oct 4, 2021
