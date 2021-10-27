The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 27 to November 2 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Caitlin Durkin

Macbeth

Something Wicked

Sunday 31

Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Cooperative, Burlington's feminist acting troupe, gets those fires burning and cauldrons bubbling for a special Halloween performance of Macbeth at ArtsRiot. Audience members are encouraged to dress in their Prohibition best for this fully immersive staging set in the 1920s speakeasy scene.

Justice Everywhere

Friday 29

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Flynn Theater

Philonise Floyd

Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd and an advocate for criminal justice reform, takes to the Flynn Main Stage alongside a panel of community organizers for the Burlington theater's Diversity Speaker Series. Attendees join Floyd in an evening of reflection on his brother's life, the last two years of the Black Lives Matter movement and the work that must still be done to end police brutality.

Not So Sweet

Thursday 28

click to enlarge © Rostislav Ageev | Dreamstime

Chocolate & Modern Slavery

The fact that the cocoa industry was built up by child labor has been an open secret for years — back in 2001, large chocolate companies such as Hershey and Nestlé signed the Harkin-Engel Protocol and pledged to end the practice by 2005. So why hasn't enough changed? Burlington's Peace & Justice Center answers this question and inspires consumers to take action in its webinar "Chocolate and Modern Slavery."

Small-City Scares

Friday 29 & Saturday 30

click to enlarge © Photographerlondon | Dreamstime

Scarefest Vergennes

Spines are tingled and hairs are raised all weekend long at Scarefest Vergennes, a horror film festival mashed up with a costume contest and a frighteningly fun dance party at the Vergennes Opera House. Screenings include psychological thriller Darling, social media-skeptical crime flick Like Me and nostalgic slasher film The Ranger.

Native Song

Saturday 30

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Ben Deflorio

Mali Obomsawin

At the Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover, N.H., the Mali Obomsawin Sextet unveils Sweet Tooth, a song cycle about Indigenous identity, colonization and love that the Odanak Abenaki bassist and Dartmouth College alum began composing during her senior year. After, Dartmouth's Coast Jazz Orchestra plays an improvisational and inventive set list ranging from Duke Ellington to Sun Ra.

Bump in the Night

Saturday 30

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Owen Leavey

Crimson Peek

Green Mountain Cabaret brings out the sultry side of spooky season in "Crimson Peek: A Halloween Burlesque Show" at Waterbury Center's Zenbarn. Hosted by Prudie Dean Peepers and Snow Peepers and featuring performances from special guests Ruthless Retribution and Redd Rhumm, this eerie extravaganza makes for a sassy, classy All Hallows' Eve.

Day of the Dead

Ongoing

click to enlarge © Triciadaniel | Dreamstime

Hostile Terrain 94

The divide between art and viewer disintegrates in "Hostile Terrain 94," an interactive exhibit at Burlington's Fletcher Free Library. University of Vermont anthropology students encourage visitors to handwrite toe tags, each representing a real person who has died at the U.S.-Mexico border, to hang on a map of the Sonoran Desert.