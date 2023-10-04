 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 4-10 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

October 02, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 4-10 

By

Published October 2, 2023 at 4:14 p.m. | Updated October 2, 2023 at 4:16 p.m.

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Weelaunee Worldwide Mass Action Speaking Tour @ Democracy Creative

    • Activists give updates on the effort to stop Cop City in Atlanta, share insights and invite local organizers to join them on the ground in...
    • Thu., Oct. 5, 6-8 p.m. Free.

  • User Submitted
    'Sam & Jim in Hell' @ Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier City Hall

    • Authors Samuel Beckett and James Joyce discover that hell is each other in this crackling afterlife comedy. Live stream available....
    • Thu., Oct. 5, 7:30-9 p.m., Fri., Oct. 6, 7:30-9 p.m., Sat., Oct. 7, 7:30-9 p.m., Sun., Oct. 8, 2-4 p.m., Thu., Oct. 12, 7:30-9 p.m., Fri., Oct. 13, 7:30-9 p.m., Sat., Oct. 14, 7:30-9 p.m., Sun., Oct. 15, 2-4 p.m., Thu., Oct. 19, 7:30-9 p.m., Fri., Oct. 20, 7:30-9 p.m., Sat., Oct. 21, 7:30-9 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 22, 2-4 p.m. $10-35.

  • Drag King Night at the Telegraph @ Catamount ArtPort

    • Mike Oxready and Vermont Humanities host a combination drag show, dance party and celebration of the 2023 Vermont reads book, Malinda Lo's Last Night at...
    • Fri., Oct. 6, 8-11 p.m. Free.

  • 'The Haunting of Hill House' @ Hyde Park Opera House

    • A team of investigators confronts strange phenomena at an abandoned mansion in this Lamoille County Players production based on the Shirley Jackson novel of the...
    • Fri., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., Sat., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., Sun., Oct. 8, 2 p.m., Fri., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Sat., Oct. 14, 7 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 15, 2 p.m. $15-20.

  • Tracey Hambleton @ Vermont Granite Museum

    • "Barre Painted Fresh," oil paintings of the city's landmark buildings, granite quarries and hillside houses....
    • Through Oct. 15

  • User Submitted
    Dreamers’ Circus @ Wilson Hall, McCullough Student Center, Middlebury College

    • This five-time Danish Music Award-winning trio puts an innovative, contemporary spin on the deep traditions of Nordic folk music....
    • Sat., Oct. 7, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $5-25.

  • User Submitted
    'Rough Blazing Star' @ Old Labor Hall

    • Montpelier filmmaker Christopher Wiersema premieres an experimental documentary about the Old Labor Hall, anarchism and Emma Goldman. Donations benefit the labor hall....
    • Sun., Oct. 8, 7-8:30 p.m. Donations.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 27-October 3

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 27-October 3

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Grammy-nominated rocker Amythyst Kiah at Vermont State University-Johnson's Dibden Center for the Arts.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Sep 25, 2023
  • Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books

  • Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books

    • By Angela Simpson, Chris Farnsworth, Hannah Feuer, Emily Hamilton and Ken Picard
    • Sep 20, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 20-26

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 20-26

    Summer is winding down, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including the second weekly installment of the annual poetry reading and discussion series Words Out Loud, featuring Sarah Audsley and Nadine Budbill.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Sep 18, 2023
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 27-October 3

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 27-October 3

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Grammy-nominated rocker Amythyst Kiah at Vermont State University-Johnson's Dibden Center for the Arts.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Sep 25, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 20-26

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 20-26

    Summer is winding down, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including the second weekly installment of the annual poetry reading and discussion series Words Out Loud, featuring Sarah Audsley and Nadine Budbill.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Sep 18, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 13-19

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 13-19

    Summer is winding down, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including a performance by Shannon Curtis and her husband and collaborator Jamie Hill that combines elements of concerts, TED Talks and visual art.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Sep 11, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation