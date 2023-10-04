The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 4-10 

click to enlarge Courtesy

King Cocktail

Long Live the King

Friday 6

Mike Oxready and Vermont Humanities host Drag King Night at the Telegraph Club, the Northeast Kingdom's hottest drag show/dance party/book club, at the Catamount ArtPort in St. Johnsbury. The evening features a set list of suave, strapping performers such as King Cocktail and Sid Vixen, alongside trivia and other activities related to this year's Vermont Reads book, Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo.

Denmark My Words

Saturday 7

Courtesy Of Kristoffer Juel Poulsen

Dreamers Circus

Middlebury music lovers may have the last visit from Dreamers' Circus burned into their brains: It happened in March 2020, days before the beginning of lockdown. But never fear — the acclaimed Nordic trio returns to Wilson Hall in the Middlebury College McCullough Student Center to make new memories soundtracked by its inventive twist on Scandinavian roots tunes.

Atlanta Braves

Thursday 5

© Lance Lowrie | Dreamstime

Weelaunee Worldwide

The "Stop Cop City" protests in Atlanta have persisted for two years, with a broad coalition of Native American, Black Lives Matter and climate activists working to halt the construction of a police training facility on Muscogee land. Now, the Weelaunee Worldwide Mass Action Speaking Tour stops by Democracy Creative in Burlington, with organizers giving updates on the movement and inviting Vermonters to join them in a mass action in November.

Hot in Here?

Opens Thursday 5

Courtesy Of Aleta Kibler

Sam & Jim in Hell

Montpelier's Lost Nation Theater makes a triumphant return to its home stage for the first time since the July flooding with Jeanne Beckwith's Sam & Jim in Hell. The comedic drama finds Samuel Beckett and James Joyce in the afterlife — and it's not heavenly. The Irish writers trade barbs and match wits, discovering the truth in Jean-Paul Sartre's famous line: "Hell is other people."

Got Ghosted

Opens Friday 6

Courtesy

Dominic Wood

Halloween season kicks off with an un-boo-lievable bang at Hyde Park Opera House with the Lamoille County Players' production of The Haunting of Hill House. Based on Shirley Jackson's novel of the same name, this hair-raising horror follows a professor and his guests as they investigate the unnerving happenings at a menacing mansion.

Labor Day

Sunday 8

Courtesy

Alba Rossi

Montpelier filmmaker Christopher Wiersema premieres his experimental documentary Rough Blazing Star at the Old Labor Hall in Barre. The film weaves together the history of the hall, the writings of turn-of-the-century labor activist Emma Goldman, and interviews with local elders Alba Rossi and Giuliano Cecchinelli about the Italian anarchist and socialist scenes in the early 1900s. Donations benefit the hall.

Heart of Stone

Ongoing

Courtesy

Tracey Hambleton

Barre residents looking to celebrate their resilient town flock to the Vermont Granite Museum before "Barre, Painted Fresh," a solo collection by local painter Tracey J. Hambleton, closes next week. The plein air oil works turn a romantic eye toward the landmarks that residents know and love, from churches to quarries to Studio Place Arts, as well as lesser-known but still important sights such as train tracks and residences.