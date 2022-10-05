The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 5-11 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Of Mlungisi Mlungwana
-
Abel Selaocoe
Collective Action
Thursday 6
The daringly experimental British ensemble Manchester Collective brings its electrifying show Sirocco to Spaulding Auditorium at Dartmouth College's Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover, N.H. Rising South African cello star Abel Selaocoe (pictured) and his Chesaba trio join the program, which features works by Igor Stravinsky and Franz Joseph Haydn, African and Danish folk songs, and Selaocoe's original compositions.
Rock Stars
Ongoing
-
Courtesy
-
"Santa Anna Wind" by Giuliano Cecchinelli
Studio Place Arts in Barre presents "Rock Solid XXII," its annual celebration of all things stony. Since 2000, this exhibit has showcased sculptures, carvings and other rocky assemblages by local artists. Attendees can also pick up a self-guided tour that will take them around many of the locally made statues in the self-proclaimed "granite center of the world."
Not Very Ladylike
Thursday 6
-
Courtesy Of Kino Lorber
-
Still from "Boy Detective"
The Vermont International Film Festival screens Cinema's First Nasty Women: Queens of Destruction at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Film House in Burlington. The collection of short films features rarely seen and lovingly restored silent movies about women engaging in feminist protests, slapstick, labor strikes, anti-police action and gender play.
Owl Play
Friday 7
-
© Megan Lorenz | Dreamstime
-
Public Owl Banding
The northern saw-whet owl is one of the smallest (and cutest!) owls in North America, but its migratory patterns are little understood. Locals join North Branch Nature Center biologists in capturing, tagging and releasing these elusive avian neighbors at a Public Owl Banding Demonstration in Montpelier. Space is limited, but if you don't get into this one, don't fret: There are more banding events later this fall, including a youth overnight and an evening reserved for LGBTQ ornithology enthusiasts.
Food of Love
Saturday 8
-
© Kravtzov | Dreamstime
-
Fall Food Festival
The Filipino American Community in Vermont throws a scrumptious Fall Food Festival in South Hero. At this fundraising yard sale, find homemade delights such as dumplings, pork adobo, peanut stew and lumpia — a type of deep-fried spring roll that can have sweet or savory fillings — alongside products straight from the Philippines and other goods.
Picture This
Saturday 8
Massachusetts Institute of Technology educator Sajan Saini closes out the How We Make Things speaker series at Cold Hollow Sculpture Park in Enosburg Falls with his address "Science in Words and Pictures: To See the Fantastic With Everyday Eyes." Using comic books, animation and other visual media as sources, he investigates the ways in which we can communicate complex scientific ideas via language and art.
Me Talk Pretty
Tuesday 11
Best-selling author and humorist David Sedaris brings his famous wit and sardonic social critiques to the Flynn in Burlington. The appearance is part of the tour for his latest book, Happy-Go-Lucky, in which he chronicles his time in quarantine and the ways the pandemic has changed both him and the nation.