 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 5-11 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

October 03, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 5-11 

By

Published October 3, 2022 at 12:05 p.m. | Updated October 3, 2022 at 2:05 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Cinema’s First Nasty Women: Queens of Destruction @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Ladies organize labor strikes, fight the police and play with gender in this selection of rarely screened, lovingly restored silent shorts....
    • Thu., Oct. 6, 7-8:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

  • Staff Picks
    'Sirocco' @ Spaulding Auditorium, Hopkins Center for the Arts, Dartmouth College

    • Experimental ensemble Manchester Collective teams up with South African cellist Abel Selaocoe and his Chesaba trio for a night of electrifyingly diverse music....
    • Thu., Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. $20-35.

  • Staff Picks
    Public Owl Banding Demonstration @ North Branch Nature Center

    • Biologists capture, tag and release northern saw-whet owls to better understand their migration....
    • Fri., Oct. 7, 8-9:30 p.m. Donations; preregister; limited space.

  • 'Rock Solid XXII' @ Studio Place Arts

    • The annual celebration of stone includes sculptures, assemblages and other works in the main gallery and plaza....
    • Through Oct. 29

  • Staff Picks
    Fall Food Festival @ 549 Route 2

    • The Filipino American Community in Vermont fundraises with a yard sale and a feast of siopao and lumpia....
    • Sat., Oct. 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    How We Make Things: Sajan Saini @ Cold Hollow Sculpture Park

    • An MIT educator draws on the worlds of comic books and animation to investigate how we communicate complex ideas....
    • Sat., Oct. 8, 2-3:30 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    David Sedaris @ The Flynn

    • The preeminent humor writer displays his trademark sardonic wit on tour for his newest book, Happy-Go-Lucky....
    • Tue., Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. $51.75-62.25.
    • Buy Tickets
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation