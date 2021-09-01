 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 1 to 7 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 30, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 1 to 7 

    Quechee Hot Air Balloon Festival @ Quechee Village Green

    • New England's longest-running hot air balloon festival returns with 20 balloonists, 50 craft vendors, 16 food tents and dozens of performers....
    • Fri., Sept. 3, 3-10 p.m., Sat., Sept. 4, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 5, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. $5-15; free for kids 5 and under.

    Theatre on the Hill: 'Life in Sepia: Vermont's Black Burlesque Review' @ King Arthur Baking Company Bakery & Café, School and Store

    • JAG Productions celebrates Black Vaudevillians past and present with a night of performances hosted by Liza Colby and Kia Warren....
    • Fri., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., Sat., Sept. 4, 8 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 5, 8 p.m. $25.

  • Cheryl Betz @ The Front

    • "On the Periphery," mixed-media paintings from five series begun during the pandemic....
    • Sept. 3-26

    Twilight Stars Party @ Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village

    • Stargazers and celebrants gather for an evening of food, beer, family fun and astronomy with Bobby Farlice-Rubio from the Fairbanks Museum....
    • Sat., Sept. 4, 5-10 p.m. $4-10; free for kids under 5.

    New World Festival @ Chandler Center for the Arts

    • The 29th annual celebration of Celtic and French Canadian music features artists such as Cantrip and Le Vent du Nord....
    • Sun., Sept. 5, 1-11 p.m. $12-49; free for kids under 12.

    Pride Vermont Festival @ Battery Park

    • A post-parade party takes over the park....
    • Sun., Sept. 5, 1-4 p.m. Free.

    Queen City Ghostwalk Grateful Wednesdays: Ghosts & Legends of Lake Champlain @ Union Station

    • Brave souls learn about the darker side of Burlington on a guided waterfront walk with author and historian Thea Lewis. Partial proceeds benefit area organizations....
    • Wed., Sept. 8, 7 p.m., Wed., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., Wed., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Wed., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., Wed., Oct. 6, 7 p.m. and Wed., Oct. 13, 7 p.m. $20.
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 25 to 31

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 25 to 31

    As August draws to a close, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival's concert "Love Songs."
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 23, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 18 to 24

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 18 to 24

    It's peak summer, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including a performance by Indian classical music power couple Arun Ramamurthy and Trina Basu at Naulakha in Dummerston.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 16, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 11 to 17

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 11 to 17

    It's peak summer, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including Hard Won, Not Done: Voting Matters, a day recalling the history of the struggle for voting rights featuring National Book Award-winning author Annette Gordon-Reed.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 9, 2021
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag... more

