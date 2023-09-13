 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 13-19 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 11, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 13-19 

Published September 11, 2023 at 4:42 p.m.

  • Staff Picks
    Delia Robinson @ Central Vermont Medical Center

    • “Gravitational Reprieve,” imaginative works by the Montpelier artist, painted in response to Vermont floods....
    • Through Oct. 6

  • Staff Picks
    'The Iliad, the Odyssey and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less' @ YMCA on the Oval

    • Adirondack Regional Theatre actors attempt to rapidly run through every tale ever told from Mount Olympus in this gut-busting reimagining....
    • Fri., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., Sat., Sept. 16, 7 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 17, 2 p.m. $15.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Forest Festival @ Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park

    • Visitors take horse-drawn wagon rides, attend woodcraft demos or sign up for a guided nature walk, while meeting members of the Abenaki community, local artisans...
    • Sat., Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Oktoberfest 2023 @ von Trapp Brewing Bierhall

    • Bavarian-style cuisine and music are on tap at this festival. Guests test their skills in U.S. Steinholding Association competitions and keg tapping....
    • Sat., Sept. 16, 11 a.m., 2:30 & 6 p.m. $25-63; free for kids 3 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    Shannon Curtis @ Flynn Space

    • The singer of 1980s-inspired synth pop merges performance and visual art for a meditation on climate anxiety and hope....
    • Sat., Sept. 16, 7 p.m. $30.50.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Bal Folk @ Scott Farm

    • Eloise & Co. provide the tunes and instructions for French line, circle and pairs dances at a benefit for Scott Farm Orchard....
    • Sun., Sept. 17, 2:15-7 p.m. $10-30 suggested donation.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah @ Livak Ballroom, Dudley H. Davis Center, University of Vermont

    • The bestselling, award-winning author of Friday Black and Chain-Gang All-Stars reads from his work....
    • Mon., Sept. 18, 5-6 p.m. Free.
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

