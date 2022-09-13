The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 14-20 

click to enlarge Courtesy

It's All Downhill

Thursday 15-Sunday 18

Fans of high-octane cycling flood Killington Resort for the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking, a free, four-day bonanza of fearless bike riding. Spectators take in downhill and endurance races of all varieties, watch daredevils defy gravity in the whip competition, and visit the vendor village in between.

Epic Poems

Monday 19

Julia Guez et al

Four Way Books, a nonprofit New York City publisher of poetry and short fiction, launches its fall 2022 list with a virtual authors' roundtable hosted by Norwich Bookstore. Featured are poet Julia Guez (pictured), whose The Certain Body grapples with the realities of long COVID; Nathan McClain, who unpacks American culture in Previously Owned; Doug Anderson, whose Undress, She Said deals in themes of history and aging; and Daniel Wolff, who takes on our economic moment in More Poems About Money.

Chord Progression

Friday 16

Female Torchbearers of the Baroque

Sarasa Ensemble reclaims 17th-century chamber music for the ladies with Female Torchbearers of the Baroque at the Brattleboro Music Center. The program highlights works by forgotten composers of the period, including Barbara Strozzi, Isabella Leonarda, Francesca Caccini, Antonia Bembo and Elisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, and features vintage instruments like the theorbo, a member of the lute family.

Hanging Out

Friday 16

Sparkle Soiree

Heart Song Aerial Healing Arts, a purveyor of therapeutic aerial silk movement sessions, throws a Sparkle Soirée at Burlington's Railyard Apothecary. Live music and fizzy herbal libations underscore an unbeatable opportunity to try soaring in the silks and unleashing one's inner muse on the lyre.

Keep the Fall Rolling

Saturday 17 & Sunday 18

Chester Festival

One of southern Vermont's most beloved traditions, the Chester Festival on the Green returns to usher in foliage season with a flourish. The Chester Green fills up with such autumnal delights as sheepdog herding demonstrations, educational beekeeping exhibits, apple cider pressing, pumpkin bowling, live music, and a field full of food and craft vendors.

Rainbow Connection

Sunday 18

Pride Festival & Parade

The Vermont Pride Festival & Parade 2022 once again fills the streets of Burlington with LGBTQ joy, love and resistance this weekend. Starting with a procession along the Church Street Marketplace and ending with a beautiful blowout at Waterfront Park, the celebration features live music, drag performances, burlesque dancing and more.

Expanding Universe

Ongoing

"If You Go To" by Jessica Scriver

Shelburne's Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery presents "Growth Patterns," a solo show by mixed-media artist Jessica Scriver. Scriver's background in biology is evident in her colorful, fractal-laden paintings, which recall cells, cities, and all manner of other living things both micro- and macroscopic.