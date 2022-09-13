 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 14-20 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 13, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 14-20 

By

Published September 13, 2022 at 3:10 p.m. | Updated September 13, 2022 at 6:06 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Jessica Scriver @ Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

    • "Growth Patterns," new paintings in mixed media that explore shape, pattern, texture and color....
    • Through Oct. 29

  • Staff Picks
    Fox US Open of Mountain Biking @ Killington Resort

    • It's all downhill from here at this annual cycling shindig. See usopen.bike for full schedule....
    • Thu., Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fri., Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 18, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Sparkle Soirée @ Railyard Apothecary

    • Live music and fizzy herbal libations underscore an unbeatable opportunity to soar in aerial silks and play the lyre. Wear clothes without velcro or zippers....
    • Fri., Sept. 16, 6-8 p.m. $15-25

  • Staff Picks
    'Female Torchbearers of the Baroque' @ Brattleboro Music Center

    • Sarasa Chamber Music Ensemble highlights forgotten composers of the 17th century in a fantastically feminist program....
    • Fri., Sept. 16, 7 p.m. $20-25.

  • Staff Picks
    Chester Festival on the Green @ Chester Green

    • Fall foliage meets family fun at this fest in its fourth decade featuring food, field games, farm animals, live music and artisan demonstrations....
    • Sat., Sept. 17, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

  • Staff Picks
    Vermont Pride Festival & Parade 2022 @ Downtown Burlington

    • Queer and trans folks paint the town rainbow with a procession starting on Church Street and ending in a joyful bash at Waterfront Park....
    • Sun., Sept. 18, 12-5 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Julia Guez, Nathan McClain, Doug Anderson & Daniel Wolff (Words)

    • New York City nonprofit publisher Four Way Books launches its fall 2022 list with four of its authors. Presented by Norwich Bookstore....
    • Mon., Sept. 19, 7 p.m. Free; preregister.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 7-13

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 7-13

    Fall is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a book signing and magical puppet show from Vermont author GennaRose Nethercott
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Sep 5, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 31-September 6

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 31-September 6

    Students are returning to the classroom, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Shakespeare Alive! A Bard-Based Variety Show from local favorites Stand Up Shakespeare.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 29, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 24-30

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 24-30

    There's still time left to enjoy the summer, and no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Vermont Comedy Club's Mini-Fest, s four-day celebration of all things improv featuring improv power couple James and Waltien.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 22, 2022
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 7-13

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 7-13

    Fall is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a book signing and magical puppet show from Vermont author GennaRose Nethercott
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Sep 5, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 31-September 6

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 31-September 6

    Students are returning to the classroom, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Shakespeare Alive! A Bard-Based Variety Show from local favorites Stand Up Shakespeare.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 29, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 24-30

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 24-30

    There's still time left to enjoy the summer, and no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Vermont Comedy Club's Mini-Fest, s four-day celebration of all things improv featuring improv power couple James and Waltien.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 22, 2022
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation