The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 15 to 21 

Fires of Varanasi

Rhythm of Rebirth

Friday 17 & Saturday 18

Dartmouth College's Hopkins Center for the Arts kicks off its 2021-22 season with Ragamala Dance's Fires of Varanasi. Choreographed by mother-daughter duo Ranee and Aparna Ramaswamy, the show explores themes of death, rebirth and diaspora through a colorful, theatrical display of South Indian Bharatanatyam dance.

True Colors

Ongoing

"Finding Peace in the Faraway" by Anne Cady

Through September 30, Northern Daughters in Vergennes hosts "Holding Ground," a joint exhibit of art by Pamela Smith and Anne Cady, two celebrated Vermont painters who work in luminous colors and soothing vibes. Smith's folksy portraits of women and children exude warmth and quirky sensibilities, while Cady's landscapes overflow with vibrancy and calm country rhythms.

Farm Fresh

Thursday 16

Nordic Nite Out

At Nordic Farms, teamwork makes the dream work. Every Thursday through October 7, the Nordic Farmers' Collaborative comes together in Charlotte to deliver Nordic Nite Out, an evening of delicious food, fresh produce and other flavorsome fodder. This week, Open Heart Pizza serves sourdough flatbreads, and locavores peruse the farmstand for Slowfire Bakery pastries, Sweet Sound Aquaculture shrimp and Foam Brewing beer.

Much Ado About Nordstrom

Thursday 16-Sunday 19

Loose Canon

Hellenic hullabaloo breaks out over a Tickle Me Elmo, two Amazon warehouse workers find Shakespearean absolution, and a commedia dell'arte unfolds at an IKEA in Loose Canon at the Grange Theater in South Pomfret. This series of short comedies takes aim at our consumerist culture in the style of canonical playwrights, every piece a new, hilarious stop at a historical strip mall.

Writer for the Refugees

Friday 17

Ana Menéndez

Short story author Ana Menéndez steps onto the Vermont Studio Center's virtual stage for a reading. A former Fulbright Scholar and current associate professor at Florida International University, Menéndez won the Pushcart Prize for the title story in her debut collection In Cuba I Was a German Shepherd.

Brew Unto Others

Saturday 18

Oktoberfest 2019

Stowe locals grab their lederhosen and raise a glass to fall at Von Trapp Brewing's Oktoberfest 2021. Visitors to the Bierhall savor entrées of schnitzel, goulash and vegan bratwursts; tap their toes to Bavarian beats from Vermont band Inseldudler; and — of course — quaff pints of lager straight from the keg.

Stages of Grief

Sunday 19

COVID-19 Memorial Service

Vermont Interfaith Action hosts a COVID-19 Memorial Service on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier to honor the lives of those lost to the pandemic. Gov. Phil Scott, health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and clergy from various religions speak. The name of every Vermonter who has passed from COVID-19 is read aloud at this nondenominational ceremony.