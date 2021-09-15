 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 15 to 21 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 13, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 15 to 21 

    'Loose Canon' @ The Grange Theatre

    • From Molière in IKEA to Greek theater in a Chuck E. Cheese, this series of short comedies satirizes consumerism in the style of canonical playwrights....
    • Thu., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Sept. 18, 3 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 19, 3 & 7:30 p.m. $20-25.

    Nordic Nite Out @ Nordic Farms

    • Nordic Farmers' Collaborative serves a meal made with farm-fresh ingredients while guests browse the farmstand for produce, bread, meats and libations....
    • Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. Continues through Oct. 7 Various prices.

    Virtual Visiting Writer Reading: Ana Menéndez (Words)

    • The author of In Cuba I Was a German Shepherd regales lit lovers with a reading of selected works. Presented by Vermont Studio Center....
    • Fri., Sept. 17, 6-7 p.m. Free; preregister.

    Fires of Varanasi @ Moore Theater, Hopkins Center for the Arts, Dartmouth College

    • Ragamala Dance contemplates the birth-death-rebirth continuum and the Indian diaspora through dance....
    • Fri., Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 18, 2 & 7:30 p.m. $15-45.

    Virtual Visiting Writer Craft Talk: Ana Menéndez (Words)

    • Hosted by the Vermont Studio Center, the short fiction author talks shop with listeners interested in the art of writing....
    • Sat., Sept. 18, 10-11 a.m. Free; preregister.

    Oktoberfest 2021 @ Von Trapp Brewing Bierhall Restaurant

    • Biergarten merrymakers are serenaded by the Bavarian strains of Vermont band Inseldudler as they enjoy a hearty meal and mugs of lager....
    • Sat., Sept. 18, 11 a.m.-8:45 p.m. $31.80-59.40.

    COVID-19 Memorial Service @ Vermont Statehouse lawn

    • Vermont Interfaith Action hosts a gathering to honor the lives of Vermonters lost to the pandemic....
    • Sun., Sept. 19, 3 p.m. Free.

    Pamela Smith and Anne Cady @ Northern Daughters

    • "Holding Ground," folk-style portraits of women, and vivid landscapes, respectively, by the Addison County painters....
    • Through Sept. 30
