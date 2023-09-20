 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 20-26 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 18, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 20-26 

By

Published September 18, 2023 at 3:50 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'Developed to Death! A Murder Mystery Dinner Theater Production' @ American Legion Post 7

    • A killing derails a zoning meeting in this hilarious whodunit and three-course feast featuring Civic Standard Theater Project actors and several local luminaries playing themselves....
    • Thu., Sept. 21, 6 p.m., Fri., Sept. 22, 6 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 23, 1 & 6 p.m. $30.

  • Staff Picks
    Mrs. Roper Romp @ Various White River Junction locations

    • Dressed in caftans and curly wigs, revelers celebrate the beloved “Three’s Company” character with a disco party and bar crawl. Donations benefit Planned Parenthood of...
    • Fri., Sept. 22, 6 p.m. $5 suggestion donation.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Himalayan Highway @ Integrated Arts Academy

    • Nepali folk music and American bluegrass combine in beautiful harmony when these four friends take the stage....
    • Fri., Sept. 22, 7 p.m. Donations.

  • Staff Picks
    'The Man Who Laughs' @ Epsilon Spires

    • Ben Model plays a live pipe-organ score to this 1928 silent melodrama whose central, scarred carnival performer inspired the Batman character the Joker....
    • Fri., Sept. 22, 8-10 p.m. $10-20.

  • Staff Picks
    Joseph Salerno @ Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

    • "Inside & Out: Landscapes to Relics," al fresco oil paintings by the Vermont artist....
    • Through Nov. 4

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Words Out Loud: Sarah Audsley & Nadine Budbill @ Old West Church

    • Two wordsmiths discuss poetry, place and the passage of time. A reception at the Kents' Corner State Historic Site follows....
    • Sun., Sept. 24, 3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'Cadillac Crew' @ Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Vermont Stage's latest production follows four female Civil Rights activists on the eve of a landmark Rosa Parks speech....
    • Wednesdays-Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Sept. 30, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 14 $24-64.
