The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 20-26 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Carolyn Kehler

Sarah Audsley

You'll Never Stanza Lone

Sunday 24

Poetry people flock to the second weekly installment of Words Out Loud, the annual reading and discussion series at the Old West Church in Calais. Sarah Audsley, a northern Vermonter and author most recently of the collection Landlock X, is joined by Nadine Budbill, the executor of beloved Vermont wordsmith David Budbill's literary estate, to discuss poetry, place and the passage of time.

Four's a Crowd

Friday 22

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jen Tischer Drie

Mrs. Roper Romp

What is a Mrs. Roper Romp, you ask? Well, it's a dance party/bar crawl where everyone is dressed as the seminally sexual "Three's Company" character Helen Roper, of course. For the first time, White River Junction residents don their caftans and curly wigs and partake in this nationwide phenomenon at the Main Street Museum, Putnam's vine/yard and other downtown spots.

Dead Zone

Thursday 21-Saturday 23

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Terry J. Allen

Developed to Death

A town zoning meeting turns lethal in Developed to Death! A Murder Mystery Dinner Theater Production at American Legion Post 7 in Hardwick. Over three morbidly mouthwatering courses, audiences enjoy this hilarious whodunit performed by Civic Standard Theater Project actors — and several local luminaries playing themselves.

Folk Revival

Friday 22

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Zoe Levitt

Himalayan Highway

Nepali folk music meets American bluegrass when Himalayan Highway perform at the Integrated Arts Academy in Burlington. The foursome — Shyam Nepali on the fiddle-like sarangi, Pramod Upadhyaya on tabla hand drums, Zoe Levitt on mandolin and Alex Formento on guitar — reveals the beautiful harmonies between these two musical traditions from across the globe.

Why So Serious?

Friday 22

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Steve Friedman

Ben Model

The 1928 silent melodrama The Man Who Laughs might not, at first glance, seem to have anything to do with Batman. But fans of the Caped Crusader who come to the screening at Brattleboro's Epsilon Spires — featuring a live pipe organ score by Ben Model — find that the film's central, scarred carnival performer served as the visual inspiration for the character of the Joker.

Rights Here, Rights Now

Opens Wednesday 27

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Cristina Alicea

Cadillac Crew

Jammie Patton directs Cadillac Crew, Vermont Stage's latest production, at Burlington's Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center. The four-character play, written by acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Tori Sampson, follows a group of female Civil Rights activists contemplating the intersection of feminism and anti-racism on the eve of a landmark Rosa Parks speech.

Well, Oil Be

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

'Ridgeline' by Joseph Salerno

Johnson artist Joseph Salerno presents his new solo show "Inside & Out: Landscapes to Relics" at Shelburne's Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery. The exhibit features earthy, al fresco landscapes and still lifes that display characteristic rough edges and indistinct shapes that nonetheless coalesce into bold, striking images.