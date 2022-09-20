 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 21-27 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 19, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 21-27 

Published September 19, 2022 at 5:36 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'Land & Light & Water & Air' @ Bryan Memorial Gallery

    • An annual exhibition featuring more than 95 works by local and regional artists who paint the Vermont countryside....
    • Through Oct. 30

  • Staff Picks
    Miles for Migraine Burlington Walk/Run/Relax @ Veterans Memorial Park

    • Volunteers race or recline for migraine awareness and research. All donations benefit the University of Vermont Medical Center's Headache Clinic....
    • Sat., Sept. 24, 8:30-10:30 a.m. $35; free for kids 6 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    Burke Fall Festival @ East Burke Village

    • Changing leaves give locals reason to celebrate autumn with a parade, horse-drawn wagon rides, vendors, rubber duck races, and farm animal meet-and-greets....
    • Sat., Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Community Concerts @ First: Cricket Blue @ First Congregational Church Essex

    • The masterful folk musicians bring stories to life alongside the string players of Trio Arco. Donations benefit church outreach and Ukraine relief....
    • Sun., Sept. 25, 3 p.m. $20 suggested donation.

  • Staff Picks
    Words Out Loud: M.T. Anderson & Erica Heilman @ Old West Church

    • The writer and podcaster, respectively, discuss words both written and spoken as part of a series highlighting Vermont writers across genres. A reception at the...
    • Sun., Sept. 25, 3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'Spring Awakening' @ Byrne Theater, Barrette Center for the Arts

    • The road from adolescence to adulthood is marred by more than a few potholes in this Tony Award-winning rock musical set in 19th-century Germany....
    • Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 5 p.m., Thursdays, Saturdays, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Fridays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 23 $19-69.

  • Staff Picks
    Boden About Town: Wine Bar Takeover @ Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Wine Bar

    • Representatives from German wine importer vom Boden host a Riesling party with a focus on sustainability....
    • Wed., Sept. 28, 5-9 p.m. Price of food and drink.
