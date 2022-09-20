The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 21-27 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Cricket Blue and Trio Arco

Jiminy Cricket!

Sunday, September 25

First Congregational Church of Essex Junction continues its Community Concerts @ First series with an appearance by folk act Cricket Blue. Praised as "master storytellers" by NPR, the duo brings a literary, folkloric flair to every song it sings. Accompanying Cricket Blue is string ensemble Trio Arco.

Just Give Me a Riesling

Wednesday, September 28

click to enlarge Courtesy

Stephen Bitterolf

Burlington's Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Wine Bar hosts Stephen Bitterolf (pictured) and PJ Rosenberg, two guests from German wine importer vom Boden, for Boden About Town: Wine Bar Takeover. Attendees sip on several sustainable Rieslings and learn what makes this Rhinelandic wine tick.

Heading the Right Way

Saturday, September 24

click to enlarge Courtesy of Marte Media

Miles for Migraine

Participating in the Miles for Migraine Burlington Walk/Run/Relax is no headache. Fundraisers gathering at Veterans Memorial Park in South Burlington have the option to walk two miles, run a 5K, or take a chill pill and spend the morning painting, practicing yoga or cheering on others. All donations benefit the University of Vermont Medical Center's Headache Clinic.

Leafing Town

Saturday, September 24

click to enlarge Courtesy of Laura Malieswski

Burke Fall Festival

The little Northeast Kingdom village of East Burke throws its largest annual shindig, the Burke Fall Festival, this weekend. The village green is replete with rural delights, including horse-drawn wagon rides, a farm animal petting zoo, cow plop bingo, rubber ducky races in Dish Mill Brook, a wildlife show and a craft fair featuring over 70 vendors.

Friends of the Pod

Sunday, September 25

click to enlarge File Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Erica Heilman

The Kents' Corner State Historic Site presents the next installment of Words Out Loud at Calais' Old West Church, featuring M.T. Anderson and Erica Heilman. Guided by the theme "Where Text Meets Sound: Vermont Writers Across Genres," the author and the podcaster, respectively, discuss the interplay of text and speech.

No Way to Handle Things

Opens Tuesday, September 27

click to enlarge Courtesy

Aurora Penepacker, Paul West, Ashton Heyl & Cesar Carlos Carreno

Anyone whose world was rocked by adolescence will find much to relate to in the Tony Award-winning musical Spring Awakening, presented by Northern Stage at Barrette Center for the Arts' Byrne Theater in White River Junction. Impassioned indie rock numbers tell the story of several repressed kids coming of age in 19th-century Germany, proving that teen angst truly is universal.

Seasons of Love

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

"Porch Light" by Thomas Adkins

The annual "Land & Light & Water & Air" exhibition, a group landscape showcase incorporating nearly 100 artists, returns to Jeffersonville's Bryan Memorial Gallery. Local and regional painters have offered up works that celebrate the scenery of Vermont, from tapped maple trees in wintertime to Mount Philo in fall to summertime daisies in bloom.