September 20, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 22 to 28 

  • Staff Picks
    John Killacky @ Pride Center of Vermont

    • The local queer activist and state legislator launches his book because art: Commentary, Critique, & Conversation. Fifty percent of book sales at the event benefit...
    • Thu., Sept. 23, 7 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'Outside Mullingar' @ Swift House Inn

    • Two Irish farmers realize they just might be soul mates in this comedy from Moonstruck writer John Patrick Shanley. Presented by Middlebury Acting....
    • Sept. 23-26, 7:30 p.m. $15-30.

  • Staff Picks
    Vermont Climbing Festival @ Cochran's Ski Area

    • CRAG-VT hosts a weekend of climbing, camping, learning, celebrating and stewardship....
    • Fri., Sept. 24, 6-10 p.m., Sat., Sept. 25, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 26, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. $60.

  • Staff Picks
    Imani Winds & Catalyst Quartet @ Robison Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • The two ensembles join forces for a night of diverse music, including the Vermont premiere of Jessie Montgomery’s new work, Sergeant McCauley. Streaming option available....
    • Fri., Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Champlain Valley Buddy Walk @ Battery Park

    • Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group and allies walk to raise funds for awareness and support. Ben & Jerry's serves ice cream at the finish line....
    • Sun., Sept. 26, 12-4 p.m. $8-10.

  • Staff Picks
    Dusty Boynton @ 571 Projects

    • "Odd Lot," recent large-scale, irreverent paintings by the Vermont artist....
    • Through Oct. 30

  • Staff Picks
    English Conversation Circle @ South Burlington Public Library & City Hall

    • Locals learning English as a second language gather in the Board Room to build vocabulary and make friends....
    • Fourth and Second Monday of every month, 12-1 p.m. Free.
Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag... more

