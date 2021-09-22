The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 22 to 28 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Oliver Parini

John Killacky

For Art's Sake

Thursday 23

Rep. John Killacky (D-South Burlington) shares insights on the arts and the art of politics at the launch of his book, because art: Commentary, Critique, & Conversation, at Burlington's Pride Center of Vermont. The anthology, by the former executive director of the Flynn, takes a sociocultural tack in essays, speeches and critiques. It features interviews with luminaries such as cartoonist Alison Bechdel, choreographer Bill T. Jones and singer-songwriter Janis Ian.

Sound and Color

Ongoing

Dusty Boynton

Dusty Boynton

Listening to loud music in her studio helps artist Dusty Boynton access freedom and happiness — and convey them in her paintings. Her solo show "odd lot," on display at 571 Projects in Stowe, is replete with color and energy, each frame evocative of a street fair, a rave or a child's unbridled joy.

Bee Mine

Thursday 23-Sunday 26

Outside Mullingar

Outside Mullingar

Some may know John Patrick Shanley's comedic romance Outside Mullingar from its film adaptation, Wild Mountain Thyme, which went viral last year for its buzzworthy twist ending. Now, Middlebury Acting Company brings this delightful offbeat story of two Irish farmers finding love to the Swift House Inn outdoor stage.

Winds of Change

Friday 24

Imani Winds & Catalyst Quartet

Imani Winds & Catalyst Quartet

Continuing Middlebury College's Mahaney Arts Center season, Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet join forces for a free concert titled "(im)migration: music of change." The program features pieces by Black American and Puerto Rican composers and culminates in the Vermont premiere of Jessie Montgomery's Sergeant McCauley, a modern reimagining of spirituals and work songs.

Bop to the Top

Friday 24-Sunday 26

Vermont Climbing Festival

Vermont Climbing Festival

Rock lovers of all stripes converge on Cochran's Ski Area in Richmond for CRAG-VT's Vermont Climbing Festival. The weekend is jam-packed with workshops, yoga, climbing competitions, campfire storytelling sessions and a keynote by California alpinist Anna Pfaff. Camping is free for registered participants, and proof of vaccination is required.

Walk the Walk

Sunday 26

Champlain Valley Buddy Walk

Champlain Valley Buddy Walk

Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting people with Down syndrome and to promoting awareness and inclusion, holds its 11th annual Champlain Valley Buddy Walk at Burlington's Battery Park. All funds raised benefit programs that support and uplift folks with Down syndrome, and Ben & Jerry's serves ice cream at the finish line.

Bilingual Besties

Monday 27

English Conversation Circle

English Conversation Circle

The South Burlington Public Library opens the doors of its Board Room each Monday to people in the area who are learning English as a second language. Members of the English Conversation Circle, facilitated by ESL instructor Louis Giancola, make new connections and practice their conversation skills.