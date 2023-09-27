The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 27-October 3 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Liam Woods

Amythyst Kiah

Guitar Hero

Saturday 30

Grammy-nominated rocker Amythyst Kiah returns to the Northeast Kingdom, six-string in hand, for a show at Vermont State University-Johnson's Dibden Center for the Arts. Her vibrant, immersive brand of roots music weaves together authentic emotion and blistering blues riffs for an unparalleled Americana experience.

Cheese All That

Saturday 30

click to enlarge © Grafvision | Dreamstime

Cabot Cheese & Culture Festival

The first annual Cabot Cheese and Culture Festival brings cheesemakers and fermenters from across the state to one of Vermont's most famous dairy towns. This day of demonstrations, discussions and delicious bites features paired tastings at Headwaters Restaurant & Pub and the Den at Harry's Hardware, as well as expert panels to teach attendees everything they never thought to ask about kimchi, kraut and Camembert.

The Glass Unicorn

Opens Friday 29

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Bobby Kintz Of Photos By Kintz

The Glass Menagerie1

The final Valley Players production of the year, The Glass Menagerie, opens at Waitsfield's Valley Players Theater this weekend. Legendary playwright Tennessee Williams' breakthrough play follows a single mother in Depression-era St. Louis whose overbearing interference only ends up pushing away her adult children.

Hello, Governor

Sunday 1

click to enlarge Courtesy

Madeleine May Kunin

Vermont's first (and, so far, only) female governor, Madeleine May Kunin, is enjoying her semiretirement. That much is clear in her second poetry collection, Walk With Me, launching at Taso on Center in Rutland. Its poems brim with the joys of aging, loving, mothering and living, as well as Kunin's hard-earned perspectives as a feminist, immigrant and politician.

Take the Power Back

Tuesday 3

click to enlarge Courtesy

Four Winters

Putney's Next Stage Arts Project screens the 2022 documentary Four Winters, a groundbreaking deep dive into the stories of the last surviving Jewish partisan rebels of World War II. These soldiers, many of them teenagers at the time, escaped into the forests of eastern Europe and mounted a fierce resistance that few know about. A Q&A with director Julia Mintz follows.

Here Comes the Sun

Wednesday 4

click to enlarge Courtesy

Michael Franti & Friends

A special benefit concert on the village green at Stowe's Spruce Peak features Michael Franti & Friends, with 100 percent of ticket proceeds going to the Vermont Flood Response and Recovery Fund. Franti, whose illustrious career has spanned several genres, including hip-hop, funk and ska, brings a high-energy vibe and hopeful hits to this exuberant, autumnal outdoor extravaganza.

Grandmasters of Flash

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

"Shipyard Detail #1" by John Anderson

The Green Mountain Photo Show packs Waitsfield's Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm for the 33rd year running. This is a true who's who and what's what of the photography scene, featuring portraits, landscapes and abstract works from artists both professional and amateur, local and national.