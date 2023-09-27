 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 27-October 3 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 25, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 27-October 3 

Published September 25, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. | Updated September 25, 2023 at 4:48 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'The Glass Menagerie' @ Valley Players Theater

    • A family struggles to get by in Depression-era St. Louis in this Valley Players production of the classic Tennessee Williams play....
    • Fridays, Saturdays, 7-9:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2-4:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 15 $14-18.

  • Green Mountain Photo Show @ Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm

    • The 33rd annual exhibition of works by professional and amateur photographers, local and national....
    • Through Oct. 8

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Cabot Cheese and Culture Festival @ Various Cabot locations

    • A cheese-y celebration brings together Vermont cheesemakers with producers of fermented foods and beverages for tasting, education, workshops and demos....
    • Sat., Sept. 30, 12-5 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Amythyst Kiah @ Dibden Center for the Arts, Vermont State University-Johnson

    • The Grammy-nominated rocker redefines roots music with her inventive rhythms....
    • Sat., Sept. 30, 7-9 p.m. $16-51.

  • Staff Picks
    Madeleine May Kunin @ Taso on Center

    • The former Vermont governor welcomes listeners into a world of sunshine and serenity with her second collection of poetry, Walk With Me....
    • Sun., Oct. 1, 2 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Four Winters' @ Next Stage Arts Project

    • A 2022 documentary reveals the story of more than 25,000 Jewish Holocaust escapees who formed resistance brigades in the forests of eastern Europe....
    • Tue., Oct. 3, 7-9 p.m. $10.

  • Staff Picks
    Michael Franti & Friends @ Spruce Peak at Stowe

    • The high-energy musician plays hopeful hits to raise cash for the Vermont Flood Response and Recovery Fund....
    • Wed., Oct. 4, 6 p.m. $10-40; free for kids 5 and under.
