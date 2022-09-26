 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 28-October 4 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 26, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 28-October 4 

By

Published September 26, 2022 at 2:23 p.m. | Updated September 26, 2022 at 2:24 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie' @ Walker Farm

    • Four Weston Theater performers, playing more than 20 instruments, paint a portrait of the troubadour whose songs brought inspiration and understanding to generations of Americans....
    • Wed., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., Thursdays, 7 p.m., Fridays, 7 p.m., Saturdays, 2 & 7 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through Oct. 23 $22.50-74.

  • 'Many Americas: Art Meets History' @ Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum, Southern Vermont Arts Center

    • More than a dozen artworks and installations that use divergent histories as a point of departure to address present-day issues. Curated by Ric Kasini Kadour....
    • Through Nov. 27

  • Staff Picks
    Fire Truck Pull @ Church Street Marketplace

    • Teams of 12 or more use all their strength to haul a fully loaded fire truck up Church Street. Funds raised support Outright Vermont's work...
    • Sat., Oct. 1, 12 p.m. Minimum $3,000 in funds raised per team of 12; free for spectators.

  • Staff Picks
    Bears & Brews @ Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium

    • Libation lovers sample craft beers, view a planetarium show, take selfies with the taxidermy and enjoy the autumnal outdoors....
    • Sat., Oct. 1, 3-7 p.m. $10-55.

  • Staff Picks
    Murder Mystery Dinner: Italian Style @ Black Flannel Brewing & Distilling Co.

    • A table of guests try to solve the murder of Guiseppe "Pepi" Roni over a three-course feast of Italian wedding soup, chicken parmigiana and panna...
    • Sat., Oct. 1, 5:30-8 p.m. $85; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    60th Vermont Milk Bowl @ Thunder Road Speedbowl

    • Race-car drivers vie for the ultimate prize at the final championship of the season....
    • Sun., Oct. 2, 12:15-5 p.m. $5-30; free for kids 6 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    Where We Land Fall Festival: Jason Reynolds @ Wilson Hall, McCullough Student Center, Middlebury College

    • The celebrated author reminisces about working with Ibram X. Kendi on the young adult anti-racism primer, Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You....
    • Mon., Oct. 3, 7 p.m. Free; preregister.
