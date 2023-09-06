The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 6-12 

click to enlarge File: Luke Awtry

Bob Wagner

Shelter From the Storm

Thursday 7

Guitarist Bob Wagner leads an all-star band at "Hug Your Farmer: Hard Rain," a concert at the Flynn in Burlington to benefit Vermonters affected by July's flooding. Celebrating the music of Bob Dylan, the evening also features special guests, including Mike Gordon, Kat Wright, Josh Panda, and Dwight + Nicole, with all proceeds flowing to the Vermont Community Foundation's VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund.

Dream Catcher

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery

"Dreamscape I" by Carol MacDonald

Carol MacDonald's monoprints in "Emergence (Coming to Light)" at Burlington's Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery transport viewers to a dreamscape where the once-familiar world has become altered post-pandemic. Forms and images echo across multiple pieces, leaving the viewer with a sense of recognition and absence.

Proud Tradition

Wednesday 6

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Ohavi Zedek Synagogue

Vermont Pride Seder

LGBTQ Jews and allies come together at Burlington's Ohavi Zedek Synagogue for the second annual Vermont Pride Seder. Timed to Pride Week and unrelated to Passover, the gathering features songs and prayers — plus an unusual, emotional seder plate — to commemorate the liberation of LGBTQ people and celebrate their stories.

In the Loop

Wednesday 6

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Inbar Heyman

Inbar Heyman

Israeli one-woman band Inbar Heyman stops by Junction Arts & Media in White River Junction with her collection of musical instruments and everyday household objects from around the world. In Inbar Heyman Gets Loopy, she combines their sounds — and mixes in electronic selections — through a looping station to make original music that is utterly one of a kind.

Place to Bee

Saturday 9

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Golden Stage Inn

Vermont Golden Honey Festival

Part farmers market, part craft fair and wholly buzzworthy, the Vermont Golden Honey Festival returns to the Golden Stage Inn in Proctorsville for a day that's sure to be the bee's knees. Visitors swarm for honey-apple pizza and honey gin; honey-based candles, soaps and salves; and bee-themed pottery, art and gifts. Budding apiarists can tap into knowledge from a dozen experienced beekeepers on-site. Give bees a chance!

Happy Trails

Saturday 9

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Ron Wiesen

Hardwick Trails

Hardwick Trails marks two decades of free outdoor recreation at a 20th Anniversary Celebration for all ages. Join the fitness loop fun run/walk, take a naturalist-guided plant tour, build a forest fairy house, enjoy ice cream from the Street Treats truck, or just revel in the miles of hiking and biking paths that wind through the woodland.

Give Them a Hand

Saturday 9 & Sunday 10

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jeghetto Entertainment

Puppets in Paradise

There are some strings attached when Sandglass Theater hosts Puppets in Paradise, two days of puppetry, theater and music at Brattleboro's Retreat Farm. New and returning performers, including Break-Fast Puppets, Jeghetto's Entertainment and Samantha Sing, delight visitors at locations around the farm while local vendors offer food and drinks.