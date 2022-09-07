 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 7-13 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 05, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 7-13 

By

Published September 5, 2022 at 5:25 p.m. | Updated September 5, 2022 at 7:18 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    PechaKucha Night Burlington @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Participants in this Japanese storytelling phenomenon tell a tale through 20 images, with only 20 seconds to explain each one....
    • Thu., Sept. 8, 6:30-9 p.m. $5.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks
    Puppets in the Green Mountains @ Various Brattleboro and Putney locations

    • A ten-day festival features international puppeteers and shows for audiences of all ages. See puppetsinthegreenmountains.net for full schedule....
    • Fri., Sept. 9, 7-9:30 p.m., Sat., Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun., Sept. 11, 10-11 a.m., Thu., Sept. 15, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri., Sept. 16, 8-9 p.m., Sat., Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 18, 12-6 p.m. Prices vary.

  • Sky Hopinka @ BCA Center

    • "Fainting Spells," two experimental films that explore themes of culture and homeland as the artist reflects on the complexity of his Indigenous identity....
    • Through Oct. 8

  • Staff Picks
    Taste of Montpelier @ Downtown Montpelier

    • The Capital City fills to the brim with world-class food and entertainment....
    • Sat., Sept. 10, 2-5 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Atlas Tango Project @ Meeting House on the Green

    • Locals listen and dance along to live Argentine tunes....
    • Sat., Sept. 10, 7 p.m. $20; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Atlas Tango Project @ Shelburne Town Hall

    • Locals listen and dance along to live Argentine tunes. DJ set 7 p.m.; live music, 7:30 p.m....
    • Sun., Sept. 11, 7-10 p.m. $20; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Together on the Land: Celebrating 45 Years of Conservation @ American Flatbread Waitsfield Hearth

    • The Vermont Land Trust holds its first in-person shindig since the start of the pandemic, featuring food and facilitated discussions. Virtual option available....
    • Tue., Sept. 13, 4:30-7 p.m. $25 suggested donation.

  • Staff Picks
    GennaRose Nethercott @ Norwich Bookstore

    • The local author launches her debut novel, Thistlefoot, in which two descendants of the witch Baba Yaga get embroiled in a mystical cross-country quest....
    • Wed., Sept. 14, 7 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation