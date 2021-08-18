 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 18 to 24 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 16, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 18 to 24 

By

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Arun Ramamurthy & Trina Basu @ Naulakha

    • Next Stage Arts and the Landmark Trust present a concert with Indian classical violinists Arun Ramamurthy and Trina Basu....
    • Thu., Aug. 19, 6-8 p.m. $20-25; free for kids under 12.

  • Staff Picks Online
    'Her Socialist Smile' (Film)

    • Helen Keller's radical views and activism are excavated from the annals of forgotten history in this documentary presented by the Vermont International Film Foundation....
    • Through Aug. 31 $12; free for VTIFF All Access and Patron members

  • Vermont Comedy Divas @ Highland Center for the Arts

    • (comedy)...
    • Fri., Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m. $12

  • 'The Diary of Anne Frank' @ Hardwick Town House

    • Greensboro Arts Alliance and Mirror Repertory present the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, starring professional actors and Northeast Kingdom locals....
    • Fri., Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Sat., Aug. 21, 7 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 22, 2 p.m. $7.50-17.50; free for active duty military.

  • Elise Whittemore @ Soapbox Arts

    • "Traces," a solo exhibition of works on paper that explore the way hand and machine work together in the physical act of printmaking....
    • Through Aug. 28

  • Writers' Wertfrei @ Waterbury Public Library

    • Authors both fledgling and published gather in the garden to share their work in a judgment-free environment....
    • Sat., Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free.

  • RiverFest @ North Branch Nature Center

    • Community members cool off as they partake in activities and adventures along the North Branch of the Winooski River. See northbranchcenter.org for full schedule....
    • Sat., Aug. 21, 1-5 p.m. Free.
