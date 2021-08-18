The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 18 to 24 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Sheila Basu

Arun Ramamurthy & Trina Basu

Carnatic Chords

Thursday 19

Indian classical music power couple and Next Stage artists-in-residence Arun Ramamurthy and Trina Basu arrive at Naulakha in Dummerston to give a lively concert. Influenced by Carnatic, Hindustani, jazz and chamber music traditions, the two violinists bring an adventurous, ear-opening energy to the outdoor performance, presented by Next Stage Arts and the Landmark Trust.

Radical Revision

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Grasshopper Film

'Her Socialist Smile'

Though many people were raised on stories of Helen Keller and her work in the disability rights movement, few may know that she was also fiercely anti-capitalist. John Gianvito's new documentary, Her Socialist Smile, presented for online viewing by the Vermont International Film Foundation, unearths Keller's tireless feminist, anti-racist and prolabor activism, putting her own words front and center.

Friday 20

Funny Females

The all-women standup crew Vermont Comedy Divas comes to the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro for an evening of wisecracking and witticisms. Hillary Boone, Josie Leavitt, Susanne Schmidt, Tracie Spencer and Carmen Lagala perform while audience members enjoy picnic meals, available for purchase in advance.

Never Forgetting

Friday 20-Sunday 22

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Eve Pomerance

'Diary of Anne Frank'

The late Vermonter Judith Jones was an assistant at Doubleday when she pulled the manuscript of a young girl's journal out of the slush pile in the 1950s. This weekend, Northeast Kingdom natives and professional actors come together at the Hardwick Town House for a timely production of The Diary of Anne Frank dedicated to Jones and presented by the Greensboro Arts Alliance and Mirror Repertory.

Critters and Kayaks

Saturday 21

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Friends Of The Winooski

RiverFest

Creek, brook and stream lovers beat the heat and learn how to take care of local aquatic habitats at North Branch Nature Center and Friends of the Winooski's RiverFest in Montpelier. Each river access point is another opportunity to make art, paddle canoes, hear live music or join a conservation workshop at this family-friendly day of celebration.

Turns of Praise

Saturday 21

click to enlarge © Lamai Prasitsuwan | Dreamstime

Writers Wertfrei

If that quarantine novel you wrote has been burning a hole in your desk drawer, consider this an invitation to share it. Aspiring and published authors alike gather at the Waterbury Public Library each month for a Writers' Wertfrei — from the German wertfreheit, meaning "judgment-free" — where support and positive feedback are the orders of the day.

Tracing and Retracing

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Artist & Soapbox Arts

"Traces 1" by Elise Whittemore

Grand Isle printmaker Elise Whittemore works in memory, meaning and the physicality of labor as much as in ink and print plates. Her solo show, "Traces," at Soapbox Arts in Burlington recalls mapmaking and quilting: Each collection of earthy, hand-pressed lines creates a sense of place and movement.