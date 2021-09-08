 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do,September 8 to 14 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 06, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do,September 8 to 14 

  • Staff Picks
    'Searching for Timbuctoo' @ Town Hall Theater

    • Paul Miller reconstructs the forgotten history of a Black homesteading settlement in the antebellum Adirondacks in this new documentary....
    • Thu., Sept. 9, 6 p.m. Donations.

  • Staff Picks
    Bill Brauer Retrospective @ Festival Gallery

    • A collection of paintings and prints by the late New York-born, Warren-based artist and teacher, best known for his sensual oil paintings....
    • Through Oct. 11

  • Staff Picks
    Vermont Golden Honey Festival @ Golden Stage Inn

    • Festivalgoers buzz over arts, crafts, vendors and local food products that celebrate the state insect and all things honey....
    • Sat., Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Jane Austen Tea @ Governor's House in Hyde Park

    • Victorian era enthusiasts discuss the works of Austen and the history of teatime over scones, finger sandwiches and tea cakes....
    • Sat., Sept. 11, 2:30-5 p.m., Sat., Jan. 22, 2:30-5 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 29, 2:30-5 p.m. $25.

  • Staff Picks
    Harpoon Flannel 5k @ Harpoon Brewery Riverbend Taps & Beer Garden

    • Plaid-clad runners race to benefit the Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center. Fresh beer and pretzels are found at the finish line. Virtual option available....
    • Sun., Sept. 12, 9-11 a.m. $10-40.

  • Staff Picks
    'Stars Above' @ American Flatbread Waitsfield Hearth

    • Phantom Theater presents Brooklyn-based circus and dance troupe Hideaway Circus in a high-octane nostalgia trip through carnivals of old....
    • Mon., Sept. 13, 7-9 p.m. and Tue., Sept. 14, 4-6 & 7-9 p.m. $15-50.

  • What’s on Your Nightstand? The Not-A-Book-Club Book Club @ Norman Williams Public Library

    • Rebel readers discuss anything from book jacket design to the ebook revolution at this nonconformist meeting....
    • Second Tuesday of every month, 10:15-11:45 a.m. Free.
