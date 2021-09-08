The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do,September 8 to 14 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Michelle Frehsee

Stars Above

Carnival of Light

Monday 13-Tuesday 14

Hideaway Circus' New England tour takes the troupe to American Flatbread Waitsfield Hearth for three showings of their new performance, Stars Above. Incorporating influences from both contemporary and classical circus traditions, the family-friendly extravaganza follows the story of a traveling group of carnies and features original music, fabulous feats of derring-do, and themes of connection and community.

Sentimental Mood

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Festival Gallery

Bill Brauer

After the late, great Warren-based painter Bill Brauer passed in 2019, a memorial showing of his work was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, at last, his retrospective is on display at the Festival Gallery in Waitsfield through October 11, where visitors witness a lifetime of oil paintings that reveal a mastery of color, mystery and sensuality.

Antebellum Abolition

Thursday 9

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Paul A. Miller

Searching for Timbuctoo

Independent filmmaker Paul Miller resurrects the forgotten Black history of the Adirondacks in his new documentary, Searching for Timbuctoo, showing at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater. Alongside the Jackson Gallery's "Dreaming of Timbuctoo" exhibit, the film explores the story of a pre-Civil War refuge for free Black homesteaders. A talkback with Miller follows the screening.

Good Company

Saturday 11

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Governor's House In Hyde Park

Jane Austen Tea

Janeites don their finest ribbons and tightest trousers to attend the Governor's House in Hyde Park's Jane Austen Tea, a celebration of scones, clotted cream and Regency history. While reservations at the inn are required for many of this weekend's Persuasion-themed activities, the public is invited to bring their needlework, learn about the tradition of teatime and wax poetic about everything Austen.

Honey, I'm Home

Saturday 11

click to enlarge © Juefraphoto | Dreamstime

VT Golden Honey Festival

There's plenty to buzz about at the Vermont Golden Honey Festival, a celebration of honeybees and all things sweet at the Golden Stage Inn in Proctorsville. Vendors honor our state insect and all the essential work they do with mead, beeswax crafts and even honey-apple pizza served out of a converted vintage tow truck.

Clad in Plaid

Sunday 12

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Ora Lea

Harpoon Flannel 5k

Runners don their finest tartans and work up an appetite for beer and pretzels at the Harpoon Flannel 5K. Beginning and ending at Harpoon Brewery Taproom and Beer Garden in Windsor, the race raises funds for the Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center and lets out at the Harpoon BBQ Festival.

Off Book

Tuesday 14

click to enlarge © Wildshots | Dreamstime

What's On Your Nightstand

Lit lovers, take note: This isn't your average book club. Readers who drop in to What's On Your Nightstand? The Not-a-Book-Club Book Club at the Norman Williams Public Library in Woodstock find discussions on everything from modern writers and the craft of writing to the ebook revolution and book jacket design.