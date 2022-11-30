 The New Director of Two Burlington Choirs is a Heavy Hitter in the World of Early Music | Performing Arts | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

November 30, 2022 Arts + Life » Performing Arts

The New Director of Two Burlington Choirs is a Heavy Hitter in the World of Early Music 

By

Published November 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Going for Baroque | The new director of two Burlington choirs is a heavy hitter in the world of early music"

Related Events

  • 'Season of Light: Music for the Seasons of Advent & Chanukah' @ College Street Congregational Church

    • The Vermont Choral Union sings celebratory Jewish and Christian masterpieces from across five centuries....
    • Sat., Dec. 3, 2 p.m. $5-20.

  • 'Season of Light: Music for the Seasons of Advent & Chanukah' @ First Congregational Church of St Albans

    • The Vermont Choral Union sings celebratory Jewish and Christian masterpieces from across five centuries....
    • Sun., Dec. 4, 4 p.m. $5-20.

  • Handel's 'Messiah' @ College Street Congregational Church

    • The Choir of College Street Congregational Church and the Ensemble L'Harmonie des Saisons usher in the holiday season with a joyful chorus of hallelujahs....
    • Sun., Dec. 11, 4-6 p.m. $30; free for students and kids.

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Performing Arts »

About The Author

Amy Lilly
Bio:
 Amy Lilly has been a contributing arts writer for Seven Days since 2007.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation