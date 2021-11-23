The 'Nice' List: Reader Recommendations for Shopping Local in 2021 

2021 Vermont Holiday Gift Guide

Our annual Gift Guide brims with ideas both heartfelt and whimsical, from do-gooder gifts that support worthy causes to selections intended simply to make someone smile. In a time of supply chain shortages, these gifts have been vetted and should be in stock. And all have a touch of the Green Mountain State, whether they're handcrafted by local makers or purchased from Vermont retailers. Shopping local is a gift that keeps on giving, strengthening our economy and community. Shop online or do curbside pickup if you need to, but deposit your dollars directly into our downtowns, not into Jeff Bezos' pockets.

By Seven Days Staff

Holiday Gift Guide