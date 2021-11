The 'Nice' List: Reader Recommendations for Shopping Local in 2021 

click to enlarge

“Both of these stores not only offer a great selection of quality products and support local makers/businesses, but I’ve also always had amazing service anytime I’ve stopped in either place,” Iasilli said.



“I love Vermont and love supporting all of our local small businesses,” she added. “The past (almost) two years have been insane, and I can’t even imagine being a small business owner throughout all of this. Whether it’s spreading the ‘gift local’ message by word of mouth or actually spending money, I want to support in any and every way I can!”

Arts & Entertainment Gifts

Gifts for vinyl lovers

aking a list, checking it twice? If the results of ourare any indication, Vermonters are overwhelmingly not naughty — they’re nice! By that, we mean that they plan to shop local this holiday season. From state-imposed shutdowns to staffing shortages to supply chain snafus, the pandemic has challenged Vermont’s small businesses. In support of retailers’ important role in keeping our downtowns vibrant and the local economy strong, we polled Vermonters on their favorite independently owned stores. Their top answers made it into the Nice List — our community-curated shopping directory.The survey results made our hearts swell three sizes. More thangot vocal about gifting local, castingfor the stores they love to support. Fifty-eight percent of these voters pledged to buy at least three gifts locally — andIf you also want to put a bow on it, Green Mountain-style, check the shopping recs on these pages. Looking for a new snowboard for the downhill demon in your life? How about a high-tech gadget for the lovable geek? Want to throw your fur baby a bone? For all these gifts and more, you’ll find superlative selections here. Vermont Federal Credit Union awarded $500 in shop-local bucks to, the winner of our giveaway. She’s chosen to redeem the cash at two of her favorite retailers: Common Deer and Kiss the Cook.

Autumn Records

Winooski, autumnrecordsvt.com

Buch Spieler Records

Montpelier, buchspielerrecords.com

Burlington Records

Burlington, burlingtonrecords.com

Pure Pop Records

Burlington, purepoprecords.com

ReSOURCE

Barre, Burlington, Hyde Park, Williston; resourcevt.org

Gifts for keeping little ones occupied

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

Burlington, echovermont.org

Homeport

Burlington, homeportonline.com

Jamie Two Coats' Toy Shop

Shelburne, facebook.com/jamietwocoats

Phoenix Books

Burlington, Essex Junction, Rutland, phoenixbooks.biz

Woodbury Mountain Toys

Montpelier, woodburymountaintoys.com

Gifts for getting crafty

April Cornell

Burlington, aprilcornell.com

The Drawing Board

Montpelier, drawingboardvt.com

Must Love Yarn

Shelburne, mustloveyarn.com

ReSOURCE

Barre, Burlington, Hyde Park, Williston; resourcevt.org

Vermont Art Supply

Burlington, vermontartsupply.com

Gifts for bookworms

Bear Pond Books

Montpelier, bearpondbooks.com

Bridgeside Books

Waterbury, bridgesidebooks.com

Crow Bookshop

Burlington, crowbooks.com

The Flying Pig Bookstore

Shelburne, flyingpigbooks.com

Phoenix Books

Burlington, Essex Junction, Rutland; phoenixbooks.biz

Gifts for the musically inclined

Ellis Music

Bethel, ellismusic.com

GuitarSam

Montpelier, guitarsam.com

Junktiques Collective

Burlington, junktiques.net

Randolin Music Instruments

Burlington, randolin.com

Vermont Violins

South Burlington; West Lebanon, N.H.; vermontviolins.com

Gifts for geeking out

Computers for Change

Burlington, computersforchange.com

Green Mountain Camera

South Burlington, gmcamera.com

LeZot Camera

Burlington, lezotcameras.com

ReSOURCE

Barre, Burlington, Hyde Park, Williston; resourcevt.org

Small Dog Electronics

Burlington, shop.smalldog.com

Clothing, Shoes & Accessories

Gifts for fashionistas

Bailey Road

Montpelier, baileyroadvt.com

ECCO

Burlington, eccoclothesboutique.com

Outdoor Gear Exchange

Burlington, gearx.com

Salaam Clothing

Montpelier, salaamclothing.com

Stella Mae

Burlington, stella-mae.com

Gifts for thrifters

Dirt Chic

Burlington, facebook.com/dirtchicvt

Old Gold

Burlington, facebook.com/oldgoldvt

Outdoor Gear Exchange

Burlington, gearx.com

Plato's Closet

Williston, platoscloset.com

Style Encore

Williston, style-encore.com

Gifts for the dude who needs new duds

Burton

Burlington, burton.com

Lenny's Shoe & Apparel

Barre; Plattsburgh, N.Y.; St. Albans; Williston; lennyshoe.com

Outdoor Gear Exchange

Burlington, gearx.com

Patagonia Burlington

Burlington, patagoniaburlington.com

The Vermont Flannel Company

Burlington, East Barre, Ferrisburgh, Johnson, Woodstock; vermontflannel.com

Gifts for someone who is a real gem

Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery

Burlington, froghollow.org

Jennifer Kahn Jewelry

Burlington, jenniferkahnjewelry.com

Katie's Jewels

Montpelier, katiesjewels.com

Tradewinds

Burlington, tradewindsvt.com

Zinnia

Burlington, zinniastores.com

Gifts for growing and stylish kids

Boho Baby

Williston, bohobabyvt.com

Lenny's Shoe & Apparel

Barre; Plattsburgh, N.Y.; St. Albans; Williston; lennyshoe.com

Little Citizen

Burlington, littlecitizen.co

Once Upon a Child

Williston, onceuponachildwilliston.com

Outdoor Gear Exchange

Burlington, gearx.com

Zutano Outlet Store

Montpelier, facebook.com/zutanooutletstore

Gifts for putting your best foot forward

Danform Shoes

Burlington, Colchester, Shelburne, St. Albans; danformshoesvt.com

Dear Lucy

Burlington, dearlucy.com

Lenny's Shoe & Apparel

Barre; Plattsburgh, N.Y.; St. Albans; Williston; lennyshoe.com

Outdoor Gear Exchange

Burlington, gearx.com

Stella Mae

Burlington, stella-mae.com

Outdoors & Recreation Gifts

Gifts for skiers and riders

Alpine Shop

South Burlington, alpineshopvt.com

Burton

Burlington, burton.com

Onion River Outdoors

Montpelier, onionriver.com

Outdoor Gear Exchange

Burlington, gearx.com

Skirack

Burlington, skirack.com

Gifts for outdoor enthusiasts

Alpine Shop

South Burlington, alpineshopvt.com

Lenny's Shoe & Apparel

Barre; Plattsburgh, N.Y.; St. Albans; Williston; lennyshoe.com

Outdoor Gear Exchange

Burlington, gearx.com

Patagonia Burlington

Burlington, patagoniaburlington.com

Skirack

Burlington, skirack.com

Gifts for wheely good people

South Burlington, earlsbikes.com

North Star Sports

Burlington, northstarsportsvt.com

Old Spokes Home

Burlington, oldspokeshome.com

Outdoor Gear Exchange

Burlington, gearx.com

Skirack

Burlington, skirack.com

Beauty & Body Gifts

Gifts for self-care

City Market, Onion River Co-op

Burlington, citymarket.coop

Lunaroma Aromatic Apothecary

Burlington, lunaroma.com

Mirror Mirror

Burlington, Stowe; mirrormirrorvt.com

Pure Energy Apothecary

Williston, pureenergybody.com

Ursa Major

Waterbury, ursamajorvt.com

Gifts for people who are, like, super chill

Bern Gallery

Burlington, berngallery.com

Garcia's Tobacco Shop

Burlington, garciastobaccoshop.com

Green State Gardener

Burlington, greenstategardener.com

Monarch & the Milkweed

Burlington, monarchandthemilkweed.com

Pepper Lee CBD

Burlington, pepperleecbd.com

Upstate Elevator Supply Co.

Burlington, upstateelevator.com

Home & Garden Gifts

Gifts for the home

Barge Canal Market

Burlington, bargecanalmarketvt.com

Capital Kitchen

Montpelier, capitalkitchenvt.com

Common Deer

Burlington, commondeer.com

Gardener's Supply Company

Burlington; Lebanon, N.H.; Williston; gardeners.com

Homeport

Burlington, homeportonline.com

Kiss the Cook

Burlington, kissthecook.net

Gifts for gardeners

Claussen's Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm

Colchester, claussens.com

Gardener's Supply Company

Burlington; Lebanon, N.H.; Williston; gardeners.com

Guy's Farm and Yard

Montpelier, Morrisville, St. Albans, Williston; guysfarmandyard.com

Red Wagon Plants

Hinesburg, redwagonplants.com

Sam Mazza's Farm Market

Colchester, sammazzafarms.com

Gifts for antique lovers

Anjou & the Little Pear

Burlington, anjouvt.com

Barge Canal Market

Burlington, bargecanalmarketvt.com

Five Corners Antiques

Essex Junction, 5cornersantiques.com

ReSOURCE

Barre, Burlington, Hyde Park, Williston; resourcevt.org

Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace

Burlington, vintageinspired.net

Gifts for animal lovers

Guy's Farm and Yard

Montpelier, Morrisville, St. Albans, Williston; guysfarmandyard.com

Houndstooth

Burlington, houndstoothvt.com

The Pet Advantage

South Burlington, thepetadvantage.com

Pet Food Warehouse

Shelburne, South Burlington; pfwvt.com

The Quirky Pet

Montpelier, thequirkypet.com

Gifts for art collectors

Artisans Hand Craft Gallery

Montpelier, artisanshand.com

Common Deer

Burlington, commondeer.com

Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery

Burlington, froghollow.org

Thirty-odd

Burlington, thirtyodd.com

Vermont Gift Barn

South Burlington, vermontgiftbarn.com