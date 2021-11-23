The 'Nice' List: Reader Recommendations for Shopping Local in 2021 

“Both of these stores not only offer a great selection of quality products and support local makers/businesses, but I’ve also always had amazing service anytime I’ve stopped in either place,” Iasilli said.
“I love Vermont and love supporting all of our local small businesses,” she added. “The past (almost) two years have been insane, and I can’t even imagine being a small business owner throughout all of this. Whether it’s spreading the ‘gift local’ message by word of mouth or actually spending money, I want to support in any and every way I can!”
Autumn Records
Winooski, autumnrecordsvt.com
Buch Spieler Records
Montpelier, buchspielerrecords.com
Burlington Records
Burlington, burlingtonrecords.com
Pure Pop Records
Burlington, purepoprecords.com
ReSOURCE
Barre, Burlington, Hyde Park, Williston; resourcevt.org
ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain
Burlington, echovermont.org
Homeport
Burlington, homeportonline.com
Jamie Two Coats' Toy Shop
Shelburne, facebook.com/jamietwocoats
Phoenix Books
Burlington, Essex Junction, Rutland, phoenixbooks.biz
Woodbury Mountain Toys
Montpelier, woodburymountaintoys.com
April Cornell
Burlington, aprilcornell.com
The Drawing Board
Montpelier, drawingboardvt.com
Must Love Yarn
Shelburne, mustloveyarn.com
ReSOURCE
Barre, Burlington, Hyde Park, Williston; resourcevt.org
Vermont Art Supply
Burlington, vermontartsupply.com
Bear Pond Books
Montpelier, bearpondbooks.com
Bridgeside Books
Waterbury, bridgesidebooks.com
Crow Bookshop
Burlington, crowbooks.com
The Flying Pig Bookstore
Shelburne, flyingpigbooks.com
Phoenix Books
Burlington, Essex Junction, Rutland; phoenixbooks.biz
Ellis Music
Bethel, ellismusic.com
GuitarSam
Montpelier, guitarsam.com
Junktiques Collective
Burlington, junktiques.net
Randolin Music Instruments
Burlington, randolin.com
Vermont Violins
South Burlington; West Lebanon, N.H.; vermontviolins.com
Computers for Change
Burlington, computersforchange.com
Green Mountain Camera
South Burlington, gmcamera.com
LeZot Camera
Burlington, lezotcameras.com
ReSOURCE
Barre, Burlington, Hyde Park, Williston; resourcevt.org
Small Dog Electronics
Burlington, shop.smalldog.com
Bailey Road
Montpelier, baileyroadvt.com
ECCO
Burlington, eccoclothesboutique.com
Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, gearx.com
Salaam Clothing
Montpelier, salaamclothing.com
Stella Mae
Burlington, stella-mae.com
Dirt Chic
Burlington, facebook.com/dirtchicvt
Old Gold
Burlington, facebook.com/oldgoldvt
Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, gearx.com
Plato's Closet
Williston, platoscloset.com
Style Encore
Williston, style-encore.com
Burton
Burlington, burton.com
Lenny's Shoe & Apparel
Barre; Plattsburgh, N.Y.; St. Albans; Williston; lennyshoe.com
Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, gearx.com
Patagonia Burlington
Burlington, patagoniaburlington.com
The Vermont Flannel Company
Burlington, East Barre, Ferrisburgh, Johnson, Woodstock; vermontflannel.com
Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery
Burlington, froghollow.org
Jennifer Kahn Jewelry
Burlington, jenniferkahnjewelry.com
Katie's Jewels
Montpelier, katiesjewels.com
Tradewinds
Burlington, tradewindsvt.com
Zinnia
Burlington, zinniastores.com
Boho Baby
Williston, bohobabyvt.com
Lenny's Shoe & Apparel
Barre; Plattsburgh, N.Y.; St. Albans; Williston; lennyshoe.com
Little Citizen
Burlington, littlecitizen.co
Once Upon a Child
Williston, onceuponachildwilliston.com
Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, gearx.com
Zutano Outlet Store
Montpelier, facebook.com/zutanooutletstore
Danform Shoes
Burlington, Colchester, Shelburne, St. Albans; danformshoesvt.com
Dear Lucy
Burlington, dearlucy.com
Lenny's Shoe & Apparel
Barre; Plattsburgh, N.Y.; St. Albans; Williston; lennyshoe.com
Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, gearx.com
Stella Mae
Burlington, stella-mae.com
Alpine Shop
South Burlington, alpineshopvt.com
Burton
Burlington, burton.com
Onion River Outdoors
Montpelier, onionriver.com
Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, gearx.com
Skirack
Burlington, skirack.com
Alpine Shop
South Burlington, alpineshopvt.com
Lenny's Shoe & Apparel
Barre; Plattsburgh, N.Y.; St. Albans; Williston; lennyshoe.com
Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, gearx.com
Patagonia Burlington
Burlington, patagoniaburlington.com
Skirack
Burlington, skirack.com
North Star Sports
Burlington, northstarsportsvt.com
Old Spokes Home
Burlington, oldspokeshome.com
Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, gearx.com
Skirack
Burlington, skirack.com
City Market, Onion River Co-op
Burlington, citymarket.coop
Lunaroma Aromatic Apothecary
Burlington, lunaroma.com
Mirror Mirror
Burlington, Stowe; mirrormirrorvt.com
Pure Energy Apothecary
Williston, pureenergybody.com
Ursa Major
Waterbury, ursamajorvt.com
Bern Gallery
Burlington, berngallery.com
Garcia's Tobacco Shop
Burlington, garciastobaccoshop.com
Green State Gardener
Burlington, greenstategardener.com
Monarch & the Milkweed
Burlington, monarchandthemilkweed.com
Pepper Lee CBD
Burlington, pepperleecbd.com
Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Burlington, upstateelevator.com
Barge Canal Market
Burlington, bargecanalmarketvt.com
Capital Kitchen
Montpelier, capitalkitchenvt.com
Common Deer
Burlington, commondeer.com
Gardener's Supply Company
Burlington; Lebanon, N.H.; Williston; gardeners.com
Homeport
Burlington, homeportonline.com
Kiss the Cook
Burlington, kissthecook.net
Claussen's Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm
Colchester, claussens.com
Gardener's Supply Company
Burlington; Lebanon, N.H.; Williston; gardeners.com
Guy's Farm and Yard
Montpelier, Morrisville, St. Albans, Williston; guysfarmandyard.com
Red Wagon Plants
Hinesburg, redwagonplants.com
Sam Mazza's Farm Market
Colchester, sammazzafarms.com
Anjou & the Little Pear
Burlington, anjouvt.com
Barge Canal Market
Burlington, bargecanalmarketvt.com
Five Corners Antiques
Essex Junction, 5cornersantiques.com
ReSOURCE
Barre, Burlington, Hyde Park, Williston; resourcevt.org
Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace
Burlington, vintageinspired.net
Guy's Farm and Yard
Montpelier, Morrisville, St. Albans, Williston; guysfarmandyard.com
Houndstooth
Burlington, houndstoothvt.com
The Pet Advantage
South Burlington, thepetadvantage.com
Pet Food Warehouse
Shelburne, South Burlington; pfwvt.com
The Quirky Pet
Montpelier, thequirkypet.com
Artisans Hand Craft Gallery
Montpelier, artisanshand.com
Common Deer
Burlington, commondeer.com
Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery
Burlington, froghollow.org
Thirty-odd
Burlington, thirtyodd.com
Vermont Gift Barn
South Burlington, vermontgiftbarn.com
