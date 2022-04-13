The Scale Closes Essex Junction Location and Opens Commissary Kitchen 

click to enlarge File: Oliver Parini

Scale Poké Bar owners Perry and Neil Farr in 2018

Perry Farr, co-owner of the Scale poké bar with her husband, Neil Farr, announced on March 23 that they are closing their second location in Essex Junction. Their original Williston restaurant remains open daily, with expanded delivery service to South Burlington, Richmond, Essex, Essex Junction, and parts of Burlington and Colchester.

In the Scale's former Essex Junction outpost at 137 Pearl Street, the Farrs have opened a commissary kitchen called FRG Kitchens, named for their parent company, Farr Restaurant Group.

The Vermont Department of Health-certified kitchen is available for daily and hourly rentals by chefs and food entrepreneurs looking for production space or a pop-up event venue. See frgkitchens.com for more information.