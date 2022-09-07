 The Seven Days Guide to South End Art Hop 2022 | Art Hop Guide | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 07, 2022

The Seven Days Guide to South End Art Hop 2022 

Published September 7, 2022

DAVID MAGNANELLI
  • David Magnanelli

The 30th anniversary of the South End Art Hop celebrates creatives and creativity in grand style. Nearly 100 studios, galleries, makerspaces, restaurants and other businesses along Burlington's Pine Street and Flynn Avenue corridors roll out the welcome mat for throngs of art lovers. Events indoors and out amaze, inspire and even physically engage viewers in the artistic process. The South End Arts + Business Association provides all the details of the three-day event beginning on page 11 of this handy guide.

To explore what's hoppening in the South End, we spoke with members of Pine Street's E-1 Studio Collective, including founder Terry Zigmund, who has helmed the art-making hub for 22 years. We also talked with painter Charlotte Dworshak about her artistic rise and learning from her famous mentor — her mother, Katharine Montstream. And we got the deets on "C'est pas là, c'est par là (It's Not That Way, It's This Way)," a participatory event presented by the Flynn and SEABA that may tie you up for a while.

All this sleuthing made us hungry and thirsty, so we scoped out the new Venetian Soda Lounge — it puts the "soda" back in "Soda Plant"! — and compiled a list of seven other spots for gustatory delights along the route.

Hop along, now!

Related Events

  • South End Art Hop @ Various Burlington locations

    • The South End Arts + Business Association presents the 30th annual festival along the Pine Street and Flynn Avenue corridors, with dozens of open art...
    • Fri., Sept. 9, 6-10 p.m., Sat., Sept. 10, 12-9 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 11, 12-7 p.m. Free

