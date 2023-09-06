The Seven Days Guide to South End Art Hop 2023 

click to enlarge David Magnanelli

Art is at the heart of Burlington's South End, a multihued thread tying together the creative community along Pine Street and Flynn Avenue. Like foliage, those colors are on full display every September for the annual South End Art Hop. Back for its 31st year this Friday, September 8, through Sunday, September 10, the Hop unites nearly 100 local studios, galleries, makerspaces, restaurants and other businesses in a singular purpose: to roll out the welcome mat to visitors and celebrate art!

The festivities include free events outdoors and in, an artists' market, a Kids Hop, and countless curated exhibitions and juried shows — you'll find everything from expressive portraiture to psychedelic paintings to landscape photography and beyond. The South End Arts + Business Association provides all the details of the three-day festival beginning on page 11 of this guide.

There's simply so much to see and do that we've put on our own curatorial hats to help you make the most of the Hop. Read on for seven events to attend, studios to visit, and things to eat and drink in the South End Arts District this weekend. (Good things come in sevens, of course.) We also speak to some major players, including SEABA executive director Christy Mitchell, about the future of the arts scene.

Now go get your Hop on.