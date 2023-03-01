The Tenderbellies, 'One by One' 

click to enlarge Courtesy

The Tenderbellies

(Self-released, CD, digital)

If there's one feature prosperous bluegrass endeavors have in common, it's a synergy resulting from fruitful and durable relationships. Picking and singing together a few nights here and there can't fabricate those bonds. But through commitment over the course of time, and by way of shared experiences on and off the stage, the Tenderbellies have developed a deep level of comfort and trust.

About a decade after its members began making music together, the Burlington-based string band recently released its first full-length album, One by One. It represents an important achievement for the Tenderbellies, a staple on the local music scene.

This sextet has played many a gig at local bars, festivals, weddings and other functions to hone its sound. Along the way, the band digitally released an EP — 2015's The Songs We Picked — as well as a batch of songs recorded live at Richmond's Old Round Church.

But with One by One, a compelling 11-song trek introduced in late December, the Tenderbellies resonate as a winsome, informed group of players coming into their own. The album is a blend of originals and twists on standards, and these longtime pals, who attended Champlain Valley Union High School together, shared in the project's songwriting duties. Their efforts were brought to life with the help of recording engineer Jeremy Mendicino at Lane Gibson Recording and Mastering and mastering engineer Anna Frick.

As a whole, One by One arrives as a refreshing addition to the ever-changing bluegrass registry, thoughtfully seasoned with workingman's blues and progressive rock and jazz, and decidedly aimed in the direction of the group's biggest inspirations: David "Dawg" Grisman and Tony Rice, two key figures in bluegrass' evolution.

The album's opening track, "Please," is a heartfelt invitation to join this tight-knit group mid-stroll. The song is swift moving and adorned by the rich vocals of Chris Page, one of the outfit's two adept guitar players. He's heard on this track bolting off for an early excursion that showcases his terrific flatpicking abilities.

Along with Page, the Tenderbellies are David Titus also playing guitar, Matt Francis on one mandolin, Greg Pauza on another, Luke Hausermann on bass and Collin Cope on harmonica. Page and Cope — the latter of whom channels the spirit of Joe Cocker with his own Green Mountain grit — handle the main vocals. But Francis also gets his time to shine on the mic, and each member is regularly involved in harmonizing, an underappreciated standard practice in the bluegrass realm.

click to enlarge Courtesy

The Tenderbellies, One by One

While modest in makeup with only acoustic strings and just the right amount of harmonica, the Tenderbellies' compositions are unmistakably lush, roving with an organic precision, and the band — whose members grew up as fans of Vermont's most famous onstage improvisers, Phish — is successful in its mission to seamlessly conjoin this vintage blend of instruments. Transitions are especially tactful as some tracks are pathfinding by their design, rotating through the unique sound and style of each musician.

As the compositions advance, the players' distinct individual skills comprise the group's collective mastery in a smooth, flowing presentation. These 11 tracks fit together to serve as a perceptive and alluring view into the pursuit of life and happiness in the Champlain Valley.

In "Too Long Runnin'," Cope's vitality drives this strutting sick-and-tired jam before he's joined by Page to conjure sounds that span New England to the Deep South. "In the Clouds" is a breezy piece written and sung by Francis, and it gains momentum on his chopping and chucking, ultimately billowing to a brilliant group harmony. In arranging these pieces to be so full of character, the Tenderbellies will captivate longtime bluegrass fans and new listeners alike.

Teetering, smoky and reminiscent of Grisman's projects with Jerry Garcia, "So Easy" lures the listener to a fascinating space, and the blend of textures and Page's crooning serve as further evidence of the Tenderbellies' extensive sonic color palette.

The solemn title track is another success, a tale of self-destruction and blown chances that spins around a campestral groove and frets what's inevitably on the horizon. Cope's harmonica casts melodic desolation before the piece seems to assess a shrinking number of options, with each player applying his own dark twist to this ill-fated number and adding to its chorus, too: "One by one / my troubles come / wasting time / past my prime / shadows and dust / swallowed in must / I fear my race has run."

It climbs high to treacherous territory, eventually "peering over the cliff ledge" — a vivid, fitting soundtrack for adventurous days spent in the mountains of the Northeast.

Pivoting in whimsical fashion, "If I Only Knew Better" shifts the mood to remembrance with a touch of regret. This sweet, get-up-and-go jingle finds its own redemption as Page accomplishes audacious and affectionate vocal feats and Cope's fervent, winding harmonica signals the whole band to fire off in sequence for one of the most impressive jams of the album.

"Hey Bucko" is fetching and provocative, demonstrating the group's ability to fuse genres. This treasure hears Hausermann at his funkiest and out in front before the piece moseys and strolls, ultimately gaining speed and forming layers of intricate guitar picking and mandolin plucking to grow into a flourishing jaunt. A gorgeous moonlight waltz, "Leave Me Outside Tonight," closes the album with an exhibit of each vocal frequency and progresses to enchanted harmonization, all cast over a flutter of strings that's not just well-timed but also divine.

Completing their first full studio album, the Tenderbellies have solidified their place in Vermont's bluegrass network, strengthened by an engaging sound and an appealing demeanor that could very well help them draw crowds to venues beyond their home state. Having forged this record in the wake of the pandemic, a period that pulled so many musicians out of whatever stride they had, the Tenderbellies show they've not just endured but are also prepared for the long haul.

One by One is streaming now on all major platforms, and CDs can be purchased at tenderbellies.com. The Tenderbellies play this Friday, March 3, at Radio Bean in Burlington.