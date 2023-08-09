 The Town of Alburgh | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 09, 2023 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

The Town of Alburgh 

Published August 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Seeking a qualified firm of Certified Public Accountants to audit its financial statements for the Fiscal Years 2014-2022, as they relate to payroll and associated tax filings. A complete Request for Proposals can be found on the town's web page: alburghvt.org. Please direct questions about this process to the Town Administrator, Alex Goddard: [email protected]. The deadline for proposal submissions is 5PM on Friday, August 11, 2023.

