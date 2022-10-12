The Town of Colchester is seeking to establish a contract with a contractor for the Janitorial Services for the Town of Colchester Buildings. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The Scope of Work includes providing all labor, materials, tools, equipment, supplies and supervision necessary to complete the specified janitorial services as described in the contract documents for eight Town of Colchester buildings. The contract for the services described will be for a period of three years, with an annual adjustment in compensation to the contractor based on the CPI-W, Northeast Urban, Class B/C (all items).
Bids for Janitorial Services for the Town of Colchester Buildings will be received by the Town of Colchester Department of Public Works at 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 until 1:00pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
Each Bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope, addressed to Lea Sanguinetti at the Department of Public Works, Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446. Each sealed envelope containing a bid must be plainly marked on the outside a Bid for Janitorial Services – Town Buildings, and the envelope should bear on the outside the name of the Bidder, and its address.
A pre-bid walk-through of all buildings will be offered at 10:00am on Monday, October 24, 2022. Any Bidders interested should come to the Colchester Town Office, Department of Public Works located on the 2 nd Floor, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT on Monday, October 24, at 10:00am.
Contract & Bidding Documents can be downloaded from the Town Website at https://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx
