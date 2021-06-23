The Vermont Agency of Transportation and Burlington Department of Public Works Invites you to attend a Project Information Meeting for the Shelburne Street Roundabout Project 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Thursday, July 1, 2021
6:30 – 8:00 PM Remote
This meeting will be held remotely via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/91996449346
Conference ID: 919 9644 9346
To dial in by phone, please call (646) 558-8656
Type in the Room ID: 919 9644 9346#
Press # a second time (it will ask for another ID, please ignore this)
Once you are connected (if by phone) and the meeting has started, you will need to press *9 to raise your hand to be allowed to speak
VTrans will present an update on the Shelburne Street Roundabout Project. The presentation will include a project overview, anticipated schedule and construction impacts. Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions of the project team and contractor.
If you need additional information or would like to sign-up to receive future updates, please call or email the project's Public Information Consultant, at 802-496-8956 or info@shelburnestreetroundabout.com.
