June 23, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

The Vermont Agency of Transportation and Burlington Department of Public Works Invites you to attend a Project Information Meeting for the Shelburne Street Roundabout Project 

Thursday, July 1, 2021

6:30 – 8:00 PM Remote

This meeting will be held remotely via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/91996449346

Conference ID: 919 9644 9346

To dial in by phone, please call (646) 558-8656

Type in the Room ID: 919 9644 9346#

Press # a second time (it will ask for another ID, please ignore this)

Once you are connected (if by phone) and the meeting has started, you will need to press *9 to raise your hand to be allowed to speak

VTrans will present an update on the Shelburne Street Roundabout Project. The presentation will include a project overview, anticipated schedule and construction impacts. Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions of the project team and contractor.

If you need additional information or would like to sign-up to receive future updates, please call or email the project's Public Information Consultant, at 802-496-8956 or info@shelburnestreetroundabout.com.

