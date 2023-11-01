The World Is Such a Mess Right Now. How Can I Cope? 

click to enlarge ID 94934489 © Ildar Galeev | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

The world is such a mess right now. Every day, it's just more bad news: war, politics, mass shootings. It seems like there's nothing I can do, and I feel so depressed and hopeless. How can I cope?

Globally Gloomy (nonbinary, 25)

Dear Globally Gloomy,

A lot of people are in the same boat right now, me included. I don't know how to fix the world's problems, but I can offer a few tips for feeling a little better when they're bringing you down.

First and foremost, it's OK to turn off the news.

I'm not suggesting that you be completely apathetic to what's going on in the world, but today's 24-7 information barrage can have serious negative impacts on mental and physical health. Pick a set time during the day to check on current events. Give yourself 15 to 30 minutes, and resist the temptation to get sucked in. Make sure to seek out some good news while you're at it. Watching a few funny or hopeful videos can lighten your mood. Some people call that "cultivating optimism," and I'm a big proponent.

Take a break from social media. Instead of doomscrolling on your phone, go outside for a walk, even if it's just a quick spin around the block. Yoga can also be great for your body and mind. Physical activity is very helpful in maintaining a positive outlook, and a little can go a long way. Make sure you're eating well and getting enough rest. Set aside time to hang out with friends or family. Let yourself have fun and blow off steam.

It's easy to feel powerless when facing big topics like climate change or injustice, but there are ways to pitch in and make a difference. Get involved with an organization you believe in by donating or volunteering. Call or write letters to your representatives.

Focus on ways to help your community. Volunteer at an animal rescue. Heck, adopt a pet if you have the means — fuzzy friends are great for human well-being. I probably would have lost my shit a long time ago if I didn't have my three cats. But I digress.

You may never be able to change the world for everyone, but even the small actions you take will have a big impact on your corner of it.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend