 Thinking About Summer Camps? Come to the Fair! | Parenting | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice
7D PROMO

February 03, 2022 Arts + Life » Parenting

Thinking About Summer Camps? Come to the Fair! 

From
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More Parenting »

More By This Author

  • Explore Your Summer Options at the Kids VT Camp and School Fair

  • Explore Your Summer Options at the Kids VT Camp and School Fair

    (7D Promo) Tune in to a live video Q&A series on February 5-6 presented by New England Federal Credit Union. This new Zoom-based format is a great way to learn about opportunities for your child from a safe distance. Connect with representatives from local summer camps and schools and hear about COVID-19 safety protocols. Ask questions or just listen in. Attend one session or all — for free!
    • From Seven Days Promotions
    • Jan 20, 2021
  • Debate: Burlington's Mayoral Matchup, February 5

  • Debate: Burlington's Mayoral Matchup, February 5

    (7D PROMO) Who Will Be Burlington's Next Mayor? Town Meeting TV and Seven Days are teaming up to host a virtual election forum with Burlington mayoral candidates on Friday, February 5, 5:30 - 7:15 p.m. Ali Dieng, Will Emmons, Max Tracy, Miro Weinberger, Patrick White, Haik Bedrosian and Kevin McGrath get specific about their plans to run Burlington. This virtual debate will be moderated by Sasha Goldstein and Matthew Roy of Seven Days.
    • From Seven Days Promotions
    • Jan 19, 2021
  • More »

Trending

Speaking of Kids VT

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Parenting

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation