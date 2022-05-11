City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Burlington Code of Ordinances - Chapter 20, Motor Vehicles and Traffic - Article III Section 20-74, Updating Charges 

In The Year Two Thousand Twenty Two
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: _Approved______
Date: _4/27/2022
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI
Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 05/11/22
Effective: 06/01/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as That Chapter 20, Motor Vehicles and Traffic, Article I. In General, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Chapter 20. MOTOR VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC
Articles I—II. As written.
Articles III. As written.
20-53 – 20-73 As written.
20-74. Charges.
(a)Chargesmade or incurred under this division are established in the Towing and Storage Rate Table as approved by the Public Works Commission. These rates are subject to adjustment based on the consumer price index upon request of the vendor.
shall not exceed sixty-two dollars and fifty cents ($62.50). Parking or storingchargesmade or incurred under this division shall not exceed ten dollars ($10.00) for the first day and twenty dollars ($20.00) per day for each day thereafter. With the exception oftowingdone pursuant to Section20-77, achargefortowingshall be assessed when the following actions to enforce the provisions of this division related to the moving or removal of vehicles have occurred: the officer requests atowtruck for purposes of moving or removing the vehicle, atowtruck is on site and thetowtruck driver takes actions necessary for moving or removal of the vehicle, including, but not limited to, backing up to the vehicle, dropping the bed of the truck or hooking the vehicle to thetowtruck.Chargesmade pursuant to Section20-77shall be incurred when thetowtruck driver takes actions necessary to remove the vehicle, including, but not limited to, backing up to the vehicle, dropping the bed of the truck or hooking the vehicle to thetowtruck. Thetowtruck driver ortowcompany shall provide a written receipt to the owner or operator of any vehicle moved or removed under this division showing allchargesincurred, including, but not limited to,towcharges, parking or storagechargesand any administrative fee.
(b) Reserved
A vehicle towed at the request of any police officer or parking enforcement officer shall bechargedaccording to the schedule adopted in the contract between the City of Burlington andtowcompany and approved by city council resolution. This schedule ofchargesdoes not apply to thetowingof vehicles on private property under section20-77which may be assessed orchargednot to exceed fifty dollars ($50.00).
(c)The
owner of thetowingservice, or his/her designee City of Burlington Parking Services office, shall notify by registered mail the registered owner of the vehicle or the holder of a security interest therein, if his/her identity can be readily ascertained, within therein within seven (7) days of the impoundment of the vehicle. If the owner of thetowingservice is unable to ascertain the identity of the registered owner or the holder of a security interest therein, he/she shall publish in a newspaper of general circulation in the State of Vermont for three (3) consecutive days the record of impoundment. Storing fees after seven (7) days shall not be allowed unless thetowingservice has provided notice, either by certified letter or publication, to the registered owner or holder of a security interest. As long as notice has been provided, thetowingservice may collect reimbursement of the actual cost of providing notice, including up to a fifteen-dollar administrative fee, from the registered owner or holder of a security interest.
(d) If the registered owner or the holder of a security interest of an impounded vehicle is unresponsive to the registered notification, the vendor, at their discretion, may pursue an abandoned title in accordance with the regulation of the State of Vermont.
20-75—20-82. As written.
Articles IV—VI. As written.
* Material stricken out deleted.
** Material underlined added
