Three of a Kind Kitchen Opens at Orlando’s Bar & Lounge in Burlington 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Tacos from Three of a Kind Kitchen

Live music venue Orlando's Bar & Lounge has a new cook in the kitchen, and he's also a musician. In late May, Ben Chadwick — who sings and plays guitar in local band Double You — launched Three of a Kind Kitchen at the bar at 1 Lawson Lane in Burlington.

Chadwick's menu offers nachos, egg rolls, empanadas, salads, burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, tacos and hot dogs, with three different versions of each item available, plus gluten-free and vegan options.

Orlando's owner Brandon Mossman knew Chadwick from the music scene and decided his concept was "a good fit for the atmosphere of the place," which hosts live music most nights, he said. The bar has previously been home to Maudite Poutine, Smokey's Pit Stop and Grandma's Spanish Kitchen.

click to enlarge Jordan Barry

Ben Chadwick (left) and Brandon Mossman

Chadwick, 26, started working as a dishwasher at restaurants in his native Illinois when he was 15. He moved to Vermont at 18 and has managed Ahli Baba's Kabob Shop for the past three and a half years.

"I'm at the age where I want to create something, not just work for other people," Chadwick said.

So far, he reported, the most popular Three of a Kind Kitchen items have been empanadas and the Sweet Goat burger, which comes topped with cranberry mayo, goat cheese, maple-glazed bacon, lettuce and tomato. The bar has also offered margarita and taco specials, Mossman said.

Three of a Kind Kitchen serves food Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. — or later, if patrons are still ordering, Chadwick said. Orlando's offers table service on its upstairs patio during shows.