 Three Vermont Schools Will Win a $100,000 Fitness Center | Education | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

March 09, 2023 News + Opinion » Education

Three Vermont Schools Will Win a $100,000 Fitness Center 

By

Published March 9, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.

click to enlarge A gifted fitness center in Newell, S.D. - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • A gifted fitness center in Newell, S.D.
Jake Steinfeld is a fitness entrepreneur known for his “Body by Jake” exercise program, TV and film roles, and best-selling books. Steinfeld will travel to Vermont this year, in his role as chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils, to award state-of-the-art fitness centers to three lucky elementary and middle schools.

The suites of weight-stack machines, body-weight training equipment and cardio machines, each valued at $100,000, are being donated as part of the foundation’s DON’T QUIT! campaign, which aims to combat mental illness and childhood obesity by giving youth access to fitness equipment. The machines are paid for through corporate partnerships with companies including Coca-Cola and Nike. Schools in Wyoming, Montana and Iowa will also receive fitness centers this year.

The foundation has already installed deluxe workout rooms in schools in 42 states, plus Washington, D.C. Video footage of previous years’ winners shows excited, T-shirt-clad kids ripping off hammer curls and lat pull-downs in their new gyms.

All public schools in Vermont that serve students between the ages of 8 and 14 are eligible to submit an application — including a short video that explains why they are deserving of the fitness center and how they plan to use it — by March 26. Winners will be announced in late spring and get a visit from Steinfeld for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October.

In a press release last month, Gov. Phil Scott encouraged schools to try for the prize.

“I’ve always believed it’s critical to encourage our youth to be active and embrace healthy lifestyles, which has countless positive impacts,” Scott said. “Regular exercise has so many benefits, including improving mental health.”

Find the application here.
Related Vergennes PE Educator Robyn Newton Coaches Fitness and Fun as Vermont’s Teacher of the Year
Robyn Newton teaching gym class
Vergennes PE Educator Robyn Newton Coaches Fitness and Fun as Vermont’s Teacher of the Year
By Sally Pollak
Education
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Education »

About The Author

Alison Novak

Alison Novak
Bio:
 Alison is the former managing editor at Kids VT, Seven Days' parenting publication and writes about education for Seven Days.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a news tip
+ send a letter to the editor

Latest in Education

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation