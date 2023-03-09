Three Vermont Schools Will Win a $100,000 Fitness Center 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- A gifted fitness center in Newell, S.D.
Jake Steinfeld is a fitness entrepreneur known for his “Body by Jake” exercise program, TV and film roles, and best-selling books. Steinfeld will travel to Vermont this year, in his role as chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils, to award state-of-the-art fitness centers to three lucky elementary and middle schools.
The suites of weight-stack machines, body-weight training equipment and cardio machines, each valued at $100,000, are being donated as part of the foundation’s DON’T QUIT!
campaign, which aims to combat mental illness and childhood obesity by giving youth access to fitness equipment. The machines are paid for through corporate partnerships with companies including Coca-Cola and Nike. Schools in Wyoming, Montana and Iowa will also receive fitness centers this year.
The foundation has already installed deluxe workout rooms in schools in 42 states, plus Washington, D.C. Video footage of previous years’ winners shows excited, T-shirt-clad kids ripping off hammer curls and lat pull-downs in their new gyms.
All public schools in Vermont that serve students between the ages of 8 and 14 are eligible to submit an application — including a short video that explains why they are deserving of the fitness center and how they plan to use it — by March 26. Winners will be announced in late spring and get a visit from Steinfeld for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October.
In a press release last month, Gov. Phil Scott encouraged schools to try for the prize.
“I’ve always believed it’s critical to encourage our youth to be active and embrace healthy lifestyles, which has countless positive impacts,” Scott said. “Regular exercise has so many benefits, including improving mental health.”
Find the application here
.