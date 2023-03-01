Tillie Walden to Become Next Cartoonist Laureate of Vermont 

Tillie Walden
- Courtesy of Beth Fisher
- Tillie Walden
of Norwich will be Vermont’s next cartoonist laureate, the Vermont Arts Council
announced on Wednesday. She will officially become the state’s fifth cartoonist laureate on April 13 at a ceremony at the Vermont Statehouse.
Walden is the author and illustrator of several graphic novels, including Spinning
, her memoir about coming of age as a competitive figure skater, which won the 2018 Eisner Award for Best Reality-Based Work. Her current projects include Clementine,
a graphic novel trilogy set in "The Walking Dead" universe; and Junior High
, a pair of middle-grade books written by indie pop duo Tegan and Sara.
In a press release from the Vermont Arts Council, U.S. Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) noted that Walden "creates richly imagined worlds that transport readers on emotional and fantastical journeys and reminds us all of the importance of having a deep sense of self."
When Walden was a student at the Center for Cartoon Studies
in White River Junction, she produced her debut graphic novel, The End of Summer
, published by Avery Hill Publishing in 2015. The young adult fantasy is set in a castle at the start of a winter predicted to last three years.
Of it, Publisher’s Weekly
writes: “It’s hard to discuss this graphic novel without bringing up the youth of its creator, who was only 19 when she drew it as a side project during her schooling ... but this dreamy, luminous fantasy would be impressive coming from an artist of any age.”
Walden also created On a Sunbeam
, a sci-fi comic; and Are You Listening?
, a story of friendship, grief and healing. She collaborated with artist Emma Hunsinger to make the children’s book My Parents Won’t Stop Talking!
Vermont is the only state that routinely names a cartoonist laureate, according to the Vermont Arts Council. Walden, who teaches at the Center for Cartoon Studies, will hold the title for three years. She succeeds Rick Veitch
of West Townshend.
In addition to Veitch, Vermont’s previous cartoonist laureates are James Kochalka of Burlington, Ed Koren of Brookfield and Alison Bechdel of Bolton.