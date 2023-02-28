 Time to Sign Up for CAMP! | Kids VT | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 28, 2023 Local Guides » Kids VT

Time to Sign Up for CAMP! 

By

Published February 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More Kids VT »

More By This Author

  • Slideshow: Winter Is a Drag Ball 2023 — 'Back&nbsp;to&nbsp;the&nbsp;'90s'

  • Slideshow: Winter Is a Drag Ball 2023 — 'Back to the '90s'

    After a three-year hiatus from its normal post-V-Day time slot and in-person format, Winter is a Drag Ball is back — "Back to the '90s", that is. More than 800 revelers showed up in costume last Saturday night to shake off some cabin fever at the House of LeMay's 28th annual party to benefit Vermont CARES. Photographer Daria Bishop snapped as many Teletubbies, B-bois and Clueless characters as she could before the whole party got shut down at 10:30 p.m. due to some plumbing issues at Higher Ground. As a result, there was no midnight runway parade and no crowning of best group, duo, king or queen this year.
    • By Seven Days Staff
    • Feb 20, 2023
  • 'Seven Days' Writers Remember Their Own PE Classes

  • 'Seven Days' Writers Remember Their Own PE Classes

    • By Seven Days Staff
    • Jan 18, 2023
  • Nest — Winter 2023

  • Nest — Winter 2023

    • By Seven Days Staff
    • Jan 17, 2023
  • More »

About The Author

Seven Days Staff

Seven Days Staff

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ add your event

Latest in Kids VT

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation