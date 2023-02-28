Time to Sign Up for CAMP! 

click to enlarge
Our beautiful state is home to a wide range of camps, independent schools and summer programs, from traditional overnight options to those that teach STEM skills, circus arts, gymnastics and mountain biking.
Kids VT helps you connect with them.
If you missed the Kids VT Camp and School Fair on February 4, check out the listings on CampFinderVT.com; all of the fair exhibitors are listed there, along with a couple dozen more programs in Vermont and neighboring states.
According to our post-fair exhibitor survey, the vast majority of them still have summer or school vacation openings.
These are the programs you'll find on CampFinderVT.com:
- Aloha Foundation
- American Dance Training Camps
- American Precision Museum
- BCA Summer Camps
- Bolton Valley Summer Camps
- Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront
- Camp Billings
- Camp Birch Hill
- Camp Common Ground
- Camp Little Notch
- Camp Mi-Te-Na & Camp Foss
- Circus Smirkus
- Common Roots
- Cultural Camp presented by Shidaa Projects
- The Current — Summer Art Camps
- Davis Studio
- Dunkley's Gymnastics Camp
- Eagle Island Camp
- ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain
- Farm & Wilderness
- The Flynn
- Generator Makerspace
- Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains
- Girls on the Run Vermont
- Green Mountain Conservation Camp
- Head Over Heels
- Hosmer Point
- Humane Society of Chittenden County - Camp Paw Paw
- Humane Society of Chittenden County - Animal Welfare Warriors
- Humane Society of Chittenden County - Humane Heroes Workshop
- Kingdom Mtb Camps
- Lake Champlain Community Sailing Center
- Lake Champlain Maritime Museum Summer Camps & Teen Expeditions
- Lake Champlain Waldorf School
- LetGoYourMind Summer STEM Programs
- Mater Christi
- Mountain Village School
- Night Eagle Wilderness Adventures
- Ohavi Zedek Summer Day Camp
- Paint & Create Kids Camp by Burlington Paint and Sip
- Partners In Adventure
- Petra Cliffs Climbing Center & Mountaineering School
- Pok-O-MacCready Camps
- Purple Knight Camps
- Rebels of the Moon
- Rock Point School Camp
- Talent Development Institute
- The Schoolhouse Learning Center
- The Strike Zone
- Sylvan Learning Summer Camps
- SUN Camps VT
- Theater In the Woods
- Trad Camp
- University of Vermont 4-H
- Vermont Ballet Theater School
- Vermont Day School
- Vermont Golf Association
- Vermont State University Camps and Jump Starting College
- Water Wanderings
- Wildflower Wilderness Expeditions
- Williston Community Theatre-Jazz Jivin' Theatre Camp
- WND WVS Windsurfing Camp
- YMCA Adventure Camp At Rock Point
- YMCA Camp Abnaki
By the Numbers
Here's what you can find
on CampFinderVT.com:
59
Summer camp listings
14
Options for ages 6 and under
43
Day camp programs
18
Academics/skills camps
51
Programs for teens
24
Overnight camps
We asked camp staff to tell us what they're most looking forward to this summer. Here are a few of their answers:
I look forward each year to the
togetherness that camp brings. Many people have felt isolated these past few years with COVID-19, remote work and school, and limited travel. Camp is a refuge from all that, where people come together and celebrate one another for who they are. You can't beat the feeling of summer camp starting up again, and I can't wait to have it back for another summer.
— Hannah Phelps, Green Mountain Conservation Camp
We love seeing our returning campers, many of whom have been coming to Davis Studio since they were in first grade. And it's always exciting to meet new campers, too!
— Teresa Davis, Davis Studio
I'm really looking forward to our two new camps. Underwater Explorers camp will be a week of snorkeling and exploring everything underwater. We'll be going to several different field sites to look at different species of fish, underwater rock structures and even a shipwreck. Watershed Ecology camp will also be at field sites, but we'll be tracing the path that water takes through our region. We'll be hiking, snorkeling and canoeing as we follow the water from small streams down to Lake Champlain.
— Meghan Hill, Lake Champlain Maritime Museum
Arts and Crafts! It is personally my favorite time of day, and I love seeing the creativity that comes from the campers.
— Katherine Fischer, Mater Christi Camp
Letting kids explore careers they might not even have thought of.
— Bridgett Taylor, Vermont State University Camps and Jump Starting College
I'm looking forward to making more memories with campers and staff and creating more lake access for our underserved communities. Our mission is everything.
— Justin Shay, Lake Champlain Community Sailing Center
More terrain options for mountain biking.
— Keegan Bosworth, Bolton Valley Summer Camps
I am most looking forward to planning new programs for this summer! Every summer I work to create new experiences in the form of large-scale camp activities. Last year we had a pirate scavenger hunt where all the leadership campers dressed as pirates and hid around camp to hand out clues to campers. Everyone had a blast!
— Cassandra "Strings" Jillson, Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains