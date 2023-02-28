Time to Sign Up for CAMP! 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Our beautiful state is home to a wide range of camps, independent schools and summer programs, from traditional overnight options to those that teach STEM skills, circus arts, gymnastics and mountain biking.

Kids VT helps you connect with them.

If you missed the Kids VT Camp and School Fair on February 4, check out the listings on CampFinderVT.com; all of the fair exhibitors are listed there, along with a couple dozen more programs in Vermont and neighboring states.

According to our post-fair exhibitor survey, the vast majority of them still have summer or school vacation openings.

These are the programs you'll find on CampFinderVT.com:

Aloha Foundation

American Dance Training Camps

American Precision Museum

BCA Summer Camps

Bolton Valley Summer Camps

Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront

Camp Billings

Camp Birch Hill

Camp Common Ground

Camp Little Notch

Camp Mi-Te-Na & Camp Foss

Circus Smirkus

Common Roots

Cultural Camp presented by Shidaa Projects

The Current — Summer Art Camps

Davis Studio

Dunkley's Gymnastics Camp

Eagle Island Camp

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

Farm & Wilderness

The Flynn

Generator Makerspace

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains

Girls on the Run Vermont

Green Mountain Conservation Camp

Head Over Heels

Hosmer Point

Humane Society of Chittenden County - Camp Paw Paw

Humane Society of Chittenden County - Animal Welfare Warriors

Humane Society of Chittenden County - Humane Heroes Workshop

Kingdom Mtb Camps

Lake Champlain Community Sailing Center

Lake Champlain Maritime Museum Summer Camps & Teen Expeditions

Lake Champlain Waldorf School

LetGoYourMind Summer STEM Programs

Mater Christi

Mountain Village School

Night Eagle Wilderness Adventures

Ohavi Zedek Summer Day Camp

Paint & Create Kids Camp by Burlington Paint and Sip

Partners In Adventure

Petra Cliffs Climbing Center & Mountaineering School

Pok-O-MacCready Camps

Purple Knight Camps

Rebels of the Moon

Rock Point School Camp

Talent Development Institute

The Schoolhouse Learning Center

The Strike Zone

Sylvan Learning Summer Camps

SUN Camps VT

Theater In the Woods

Trad Camp

University of Vermont 4-H

Vermont Ballet Theater School

Vermont Day School

Vermont Golf Association

Vermont State University Camps and Jump Starting College

Water Wanderings

Wildflower Wilderness Expeditions

Williston Community Theatre-Jazz Jivin' Theatre Camp

WND WVS Windsurfing Camp

YMCA Adventure Camp At Rock Point

YMCA Camp Abnaki

By the Numbers

Here's what you can find on CampFinderVT.com:

59

Summer camp listings

14

Options for ages 6 and under

43

Day camp programs

18

Academics/skills camps

51

Programs for teens

24

Overnight camps

We asked camp staff to tell us what they're most looking forward to this summer. Here are a few of their answers:

I look forward each year to the togetherness that camp brings. Many people have felt isolated these past few years with COVID-19, remote work and school, and limited travel. Camp is a refuge from all that, where people come together and celebrate one another for who they are. You can't beat the feeling of summer camp starting up again, and I can't wait to have it back for another summer.



— Hannah Phelps, Green Mountain Conservation Camp

We love seeing our returning campers, many of whom have been coming to Davis Studio since they were in first grade. And it's always exciting to meet new campers, too!



— Teresa Davis, Davis Studio

I'm really looking forward to our two new camps. Underwater Explorers camp will be a week of snorkeling and exploring everything underwater. We'll be going to several different field sites to look at different species of fish, underwater rock structures and even a shipwreck. Watershed Ecology camp will also be at field sites, but we'll be tracing the path that water takes through our region. We'll be hiking, snorkeling and canoeing as we follow the water from small streams down to Lake Champlain.



— Meghan Hill, Lake Champlain Maritime Museum

Arts and Crafts! It is personally my favorite time of day, and I love seeing the creativity that comes from the campers.



— Katherine Fischer, Mater Christi Camp

Letting kids explore careers they might not even have thought of.



— Bridgett Taylor, Vermont State University Camps and Jump Starting College

I'm looking forward to making more memories with campers and staff and creating more lake access for our underserved communities. Our mission is everything.



— Justin Shay, Lake Champlain Community Sailing Center

More terrain options for mountain biking.



— Keegan Bosworth, Bolton Valley Summer Camps

I am most looking forward to planning new programs for this summer! Every summer I work to create new experiences in the form of large-scale camp activities. Last year we had a pirate scavenger hunt where all the leadership campers dressed as pirates and hid around camp to hand out clues to campers. Everyone had a blast!



— Cassandra "Strings" Jillson, Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains