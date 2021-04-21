Tiny Thai Restaurant Moves in Winooski 

click to enlarge File: Oliver Parini

Pad Kee Maow (Drunken Noodles)at Tiny Thai Restaurant

Tiny Thai Restaurant, which has been a mainstay eatery in the heart of Winooski, is moving north but staying in the Onion City. The Thai restaurant, which specializes in family-style cuisine and offers a variety of stir-fries and curries, served its last meals at 24 Main Street on April 10, according to a sign in the window. It will reopen at 293 Main Street in late April or early May, according to floor manager Ann Tran.

Tran said that, after 15 years in a rental space at the roundabout, Tiny Thai will own its new building. Currently under renovation, the site will have more convenient parking and a bigger kitchen. "It was better to get our own place," Tran said.