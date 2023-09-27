click to enlarge Courtesy

tip/toe, Hot Girls Don't Trust the Government

(Self-released, digital)

Of the many things to love about tip/toe's new album, its title is one of the best — and most revealing. By declaring that Hot Girls Don't Trust the Government, the Burlington pop artist frames herself as unfiltered, fired up, opinionated, and part of a highly visible faction of young people who are one or two highly publicized human rights atrocities away from burning everything down.

So who can you trust if you're young and queer or trans? On opener "LOL," tip/toe, aka Eve Meehan, raps over G-funk beats: "Find your people and prepare to fight." The line is the album's essential pull quote, a slogan encapsulating the power and importance of community as a remedy for society's sickness. As Meehan wrote in an email to Seven Days, "Trans and queer joy in the face of brutal oppression and violence is the ultimate resistance."

Meehan is a chameleon, adding vocal effects and filters only to strip them away later. She's equally compelling as a singer and a rapper, sometimes wearing both hats on the same track.

Production-wise, her songs have never sounded fuller. Cinematic flourishes of strings add drama. She brings in a broader textural palette of beats. Some are wooden and hollow, others dense and metallic, the variations deepening the impact of their scintillating patterns. And Meehan's hooks are stronger and more memorable. Here is an artist hard at work pushing not just societal boundaries but her own creative ones, too.

Though dark themes recur throughout Hot Girls, such as rampant transphobia, depression and life in a deteriorating world, Meehan has a knack for packaging them in a way that's, well, pretty fucking fun.

While keeping some of the icy, trap-inspired sounds of her 2020 record IPSHST, as heard on the eerily beautiful and alienating "butterflies!" and languid trip-hop dreamscape "t girl," her new album bursts with genre experimentation and musical variance. She masterfully adds breezy aughts indie rock ("junie falls") and synth-pop ("did u know?!") to her growing roster of sounds.

Meehan also has a great sense of humor. On "t girl," she practically winks as she sings, "T girls take over the world / They're coming for your boys / Yeah they turn them into girls / They've always got a plan / Just to take over the world." She twists the words of transphobes into a snarky taunt, happily manifesting their unfounded fears as a utopian reality.

Meehan is part of a growing roster of Vermont pop artists who stimulate the brain as easily as they do the hips. Her work captures the queer Gen Z zeitgeist like that of few other Queen City artists.

Hot Girls Don't Trust the Government is available on SoundCloud, Spotify and Apple Music. Catch tip/toe at the Benefit for Epona at the Old Labor Hall in Barre this Saturday, September 30, and at the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington on Wednesday, October 4, as a guest and performer on the debut installment of "Talk Show With Max Higgins."