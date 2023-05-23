Tips and Tricks for Traveling With Children Through Burlington International Airport 

click to enlarge Julie Garwood

Flying with kids can be an anxiety-inducing experience for even the most seasoned traveler. As a mom of two toddlers, I know firsthand the challenges and stress that come with navigating an airport with young children.

However, if you're departing from Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport — also known by its airport code, BTV — you're in luck. The 14-gate facility is newly renovated and has been designed with young children in mind. It features several amenities that can make the time you spend there a whole lot easier.

I've flown in and out of BTV a few times — and gotten a behind-the-security-checkpoint tour with my camera in tow. I've compiled a few travel tips that I hope will make your family's airport experience not just bearable but even enjoyable, no matter what boarding group you're in.

The Kids Zone

If you're traveling with young children, there's one feature of the airport that you won't want to miss: the Kids Zone. It's located post-security and accessible from all gates. With several playscapes, a table for coloring, a busy board and rocking chairs for caregivers, it's an ideal spot to pass the time before a flight, whether your little ones need to burn off some energy or simply need a place to relax before boarding.

Before you leave, make sure to look up and admire the mesmerizing ceiling. The changing lights, clouds and other nods to air travel will get kids excited for the journey ahead!

Mamava Pods

Seeking a private space to feed your baby? BTV's Mamava lactation pods are an excellent choice. You might have seen one of these before: Burlington-based Mamava has installed its freestanding lactation pods in all 50 states. You'll find them in hospitals, malls, stadiums and Walmart stores. BTV was actually the very first place to host one.

The pods are accessed exclusively through the Mamava app, which not only directs you to other Mamava pods at the airport pre- and post-security but also informs you of their availability. Each one can accommodate a stroller, breast pump and even multiple children. Moreover, they're regularly sanitized and well ventilated to ensure a safe and healthy feeding environment.

The Skinny Pancake and Hudson News

click to enlarge File: Cat Cutillo

The Skinny Pancake

In my experience, keeping kids well-fed is essential to ensuring their happiness before and during a flight. If you forgot to bring snacks for your child or don't want to carry any through security, don't worry — there are snack and food options available in the terminal, though you'll pay extra for the convenience.

Our family's favorite is the Skinny Pancake, where we typically order crêpes or fries to ward off crankiness. We appreciate the allergy-friendly options on the menu, which cater to our dietary restrictions.

There's also a Hudson News store post-security where we usually grab some snacks for the plane and any other travel items we might have forgotten.

Yoga Studio

BTV airport offers a serene yoga space on the second floor, pre-security, for young yoga enthusiasts and their caregivers — or anyone seeking a moment of tranquility before embarking on a hectic travel day. It includes a few yoga mats and rollers. The soft lighting and beautiful hardwood floors create a peaceful atmosphere that allows you to forget you're even in an airport.

The Little Library

The Little Library

If your kids love books, they'll enjoy the tucked-away library shelves on the second floor — pre-security — where they can take a break and read a few stories before or after a flight. Curated by Burlington's Fletcher Free Library, the small selection includes titles for both children and adults. On our last trip, we each found something to read for a few minutes before heading to our flight. It includes rocking chairs so you can get cozy, much like you would at your town library!

More BTV travel tips for families

Yoga studio