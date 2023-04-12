Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: April 27, 2023 

Published April 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated April 12, 2023 at 10:09 a.m.
The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on April 27, 2023, at
6:30pm.
Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT,
05676.
Zoom link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87020393706?pwd=RVFidWpRNllaRzFaQ1lmaDZEZk1Xdz09
Call (audio only): +1 646 558 8656 Meeting ID: 870 2039 3706
Passcode: 675444
The following applications will be reviewed:
2023-04-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Jeremy & Andrea Knepper, seeking a boundary line
adjustment. Parcel (Tax Map #11-07-012) Lot 6 (Knepper) Existing: 6.79 acres Proposed: 7.19
acres. Parcel (Tax Map #11-07-021) (Mullen) Existing: 20.40 Proposed: 20.00 acres.
2023-05-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Jeremy & Andrea Knepper, seeking a conditional
use application is for the construction of a proposed driveway, house site, and associated
utilities on the Knepper property, where steep slopes (15-25%) will be impacted. (Tax Map #11-
07-012)
Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at
[email protected]. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local
proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent
appeal.
find, follow, fan us: