 Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: April 27, 2023 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

April 12, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: April 27, 2023 

Published April 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated April 12, 2023 at 10:09 a.m.

The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on April 27, 2023, at

6:30pm.

Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT,

05676.

Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87020393706?pwd=RVFidWpRNllaRzFaQ1lmaDZEZk1Xdz09

Call (audio only): +1 646 558 8656 Meeting ID: 870 2039 3706

Passcode: 675444

The following applications will be reviewed:

2023-04-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Jeremy & Andrea Knepper, seeking a boundary line

adjustment. Parcel (Tax Map #11-07-012) Lot 6 (Knepper) Existing: 6.79 acres Proposed: 7.19

acres. Parcel (Tax Map #11-07-021) (Mullen) Existing: 20.40 Proposed: 20.00 acres.

2023-05-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Jeremy & Andrea Knepper, seeking a conditional

use application is for the construction of a proposed driveway, house site, and associated

utilities on the Knepper property, where steep slopes (15-25%) will be impacted. (Tax Map #11-

07-012)

Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at

[email protected]. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local

proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent

appeal.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation