August 09, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: August 24, 2023 

Published August 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on August 24, 2023, at 6:30pm.

Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81393103524?pwd=ZTNUeXpMY2lWSmlZNDRMNEJMMGI4UT09

Call (audio only): +1 646 558 8656

Meeting ID: 813 9310 3524

Passcode: 778314

The following applications will be reviewed:

2023-09-ZP Appealed by Bolton Valley Community Water System. Zoning Permit approved July 18, 2023 for exploratory excavation on property 299 Wentworth Rd. (Tax Map # 4-9000299) was appealed by Bolton Valley Community Water System on August 2, 2023.

Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at [email protected]. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.

