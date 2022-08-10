Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: August 25, 2022 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on August 25, 2022, at 6:30pm.
Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84858645090
Call (audio only): +1 646 558 8656| Meeting ID: 848 5864 5090
The following applications will be reviewed:
2022-43-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Eastcote Holdings LLC. Seeking approval for a second curb cut and the development of a gravel parking lot for recreational uses on 1070 Theodore Roosevelt Highway. The property is in the Rural I, Rural II and Flood Hazard Overlay District. (Tax Map #14-2001320).
Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at zoningbolton@gmavt.net. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.
find, follow, fan us: