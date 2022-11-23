 Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: December 8, 2022 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 23, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: December 8, 2022 

Published November 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on December 8, 2022, at 6:30pm.

Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86439624985
Call (audio only): +1 646 558 8656| Meeting ID: 864 3962 4985

The following application will be reviewed:
2022-53-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Mathew and Katelin Morrissette. Seeking site plan approval and a setback waiver to install a second curb cut and construct a ~864 garage on 193 Wentworth Rd. The property is in the Resort Residential District (Tax Map #4-9000193).

Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at zoningbolton@gmavt.net . Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.

