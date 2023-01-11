Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: January 26, 2023 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.
The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on January 26, 2023, at 6:30pm.
Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82691304000?pwd=b2UxaHVnU2JEd29pMFJwWmlQdjU4UT09
Call (audio only): +1 646 558 8656| Meeting ID: 879 7566 2274
The following applications will be reviewed:
2023-01-DRB Cobrass Night Skiing Light installation.
Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at zoningbolton@gmavt.net . Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.
