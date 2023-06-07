 Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: June 22, 2023 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 07, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: June 22, 2023 

Published June 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on June 22, 2023, at 6:30pm.

Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81722667025?pwd=NEdVWDBGdFdTeGlzbmNscllOUWgrdz09

Call (audio only): +1 646 558 8656 Meeting ID: 817 2266 7025

Passcode: 710361

The following applications will be reviewed:

2023-03-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Jeff & Mary Brown are appealing the Zoning Administrator's decision to deny an after the fact zoning permit for the construction of a 40' X 42' garage due to Town Hwy. 13 setback restrictions. (Tax Map #01-0035161)

Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at [email protected]. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.

