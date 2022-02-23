Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: March 10, 2022 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on March 10, 2022, at 6:30pm.
Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.
Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3v1UMd9
Call (audio only): +1 646 558 8656 | Meeting ID: 844 2877 1946 | Passcode: Passcode: 725882
The following applications will be reviewed:
2022-03-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Felix and Wendy Streeter. Seeking conditional use approval to construct a single-family home on steep slopes on 5008 Stage Rd. The property is in the Rural I District. (Tax Map #1-0024980).
2022-08-DRB; Applicant: Lenore Hayes. Property Owner: Burlington Community Land Trust & Champlain Housing Trust. Appealing Zoning Administrator's notice of violation regarding raised bed gardens located in a stream setback on 3244 Duxbury Rd. The property is located in the Rural I District. (Tax Map #15-0013244).
Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at zoningbolton@gmavt.net. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.
