Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: March 23, 2023 

Published March 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on March 23, 2023, at 6:30pm.
Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.
Zoom link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86326988752?pwd=VUJrd1hReHV1UkJETEpqMW5CVGk3QT09
Call (audio only): +1 646 558 8656| Meeting ID: 863 2698 8752
Passcode: 819090
The following applications will be reviewed:
2023-02-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: David and Colene Israel, seeking a minor subdivision of their property at 1760 Notch Rd. They will be subdividing the current 102.6 +/- acre lot at the ROW of Notch Rd. creating two conforming lots in the Rural II & Forest district. (Tax Map #5-004-1760)
2023-03-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: David and Colene Israel, seeking a conditional use approval to build a new home on the northwest side of 1760 Notch Rd. following a minor subdivision creating two conforming lots in the Rural II and Forest districts. The proposed driveway impacts steep slopes. (Tax Map #5-004-1760)
Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at
[email protected]. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.
