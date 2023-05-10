 Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: May 25, 2023 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 10, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: May 25, 2023 

Published May 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on May 25, 2023, at 6:30pm.

Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88566449524?pwd=L1BxQkZTd2EyWXRjTEZBRVh0ZWFCdz09 Call (audio only): +1 646 558 8656 Meeting ID: 885 6644 9524

Passcode: 350390

The following applications will be reviewed:

2023-06-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Amy MacCormack, seeking to expand the lot to a total area of approximately 0.62 acres, from 0.56 acres, via a right of way alteration to reduce irregularity of the lot. Subsequently, seeking a conditional use review due to steep slopes (15-25%) and very steep slopes (>25%) for new home construction. (Tax Map # 4-9000299).

2023-07-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Andrew Roy, seeking a conditional use review due to steep slopes (15-25%) for the construction of a driveway to a proposed home site. (Tax Map # 9-4060122).

Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at [email protected]. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.

