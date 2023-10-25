Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: November 9, 2023 

Published October 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on November 9, 2023, at 6:30pm.
Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87368279429?pwd=WXlJdUdOVFFTSUVBcC9za2FXQ3JNZz09
Call (audio only): +1 646 558 8656 Meeting ID: 873 6827 9429 Passcode: 206580
The following applications will be reviewed:
2023-11-DRB; Applicant: CSC Properties LLC is seeking two setback waivers for the construction of a two-family dwelling at 41 Champ Ln. (Tax Map# 15A-4060049)
2023-15-DRB; Applicant: Acreage Capital, LLC, 3047 Theodor Roosevelt Highway, is seeking a waiver to reduce property line setback in order to utilize existing concrete footings for an accessory structure unit. (Tax Map#02-034.000)
Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at [email protected]. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.
