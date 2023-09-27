 Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: October 12, 2023 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 27, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: October 12, 2023 

Published September 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on October 12, 2023, at 6:30pm.

Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86256086982?pwd=c3pnQXh6MXpEc09zbUt3RklQUGVzZz09

Call (audio only): +1 646 558 8656 Meeting ID: 862 5608 6982

Passcode: 279899

The following applications will be reviewed:

2023-10-DRB; Applicant: AKCEN Investments LLC, 39 Champ Ln., is seeking a conditional use review for the construction of a multi-family dwelling. (Tax Map# 03-038.000)

2023-11-DRB; Applicant: CSC Properties LLC, 41 Champ Ln., is seeking a conditional use review for the construction of a multi-family dwelling. (Tax Map# 03-037.001)

2023-12-DRB; Applicant: Charmaine & Ken Godin, 14 Hummingbird Ln., is seeking a variance to allow extra square footage for an accessory dwelling unit. (Tax Map#15-4110014)

2023-13-DRB; Applicant: Acreage Capital, LLC, 3047 Theodor Roosevelt Highway, is seeking a variance to reduce property line setback more than 50% in order to utilize existing concrete footings for an accessory structure unit. (Tax Map#02-034.000)

Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at [email protected]. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.

