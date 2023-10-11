Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: October 26, 2023 

Published October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on October 26, 2023, at 6:30pm.
Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81831256861?pwd=Y2RmM3d4NWFybXBnMkk3TUdTVzRBZz09
Call (audio only): +1 646 558 8656 Meeting ID: 818 3125 6861 Passcode: 079503
The following applications will be reviewed:
2023-14-DRB; Applicant: Weston Properties of Bolton, LLC;1811 Happy Hallow Rd., is seeking a conditional use review for the construction of a single family dwelling. (Tax Map# 01-052.000)
Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at [email protected]. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.
find, follow, fan us: