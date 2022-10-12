Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: October 27, 2022 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on October 27, 2022, at 6:30pm.
Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84852293383
Call (audio only): +1 646 558 8656| Meeting ID: 848 5229 3383
The following application will be reviewed:
2022-50-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: BV Timber LLC. Seeking conditional use approval to install two 500-gallon fuel tanks, one 275-gallon fuel tank, and three associated 500-gallon precast concrete fuel containment systems on 3227 Bolton Valley Access Rd. The property is in the Rural II, Resort Residential, Forest, and Conservation Districts (Tax Map #7-3003227).
Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at zoningbolton@gmavt.net . Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.
