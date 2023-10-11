Town of Bolton Notice of Examination of Premises and Public Hearing for Discontinuance of the Right-of-Way for Town Highway #13 

Published October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to its petition and motion approved on August 21, 2023, and the requirements of Title 19, Chapter 7 of the Vermont Statutes Annotated, the Town of Bolton Selectboard will conduct an examination of the premises and public hearing on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, to consider the discontinuance of the +/-0.06-mile Class 4 right-of-way for Town Highway #13. All interested parties shall meet for the following:
1. An inspection of the premises at 4:45 PM on November 7, 2023, for the discontinunace of the entire +/-0.06-mile Class 4 right-of-way for Town Highway #13 will commence at 4:45 p.m. on November 7, 2023, at the Bolton Town Office, 3045 Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT 05676, and then reconvening at Town Highway #13, proximate to the residence of Jeffrey and Mary Brown, at 5161 Stage Road, Bolton, Vermont.
The Class 4 town highway right-of-way for Town Highway #13 extends +/-0.06 miles westerly from the right-of-way for Stage Road (Town Highway #3).The Town of Bolton proposes to discontinue the entire right-of-way.
1. A public hearing following the inspection of the premises at 5:30 PM at the Bolton Town Office, 3045 Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT 05676, to receive testimony from all persons abutting, owning or interested in the matter of discontinuing the entire, +/-0.06-mile Class 4 right-of-way for Town Highway #13.
Persons wishing to comment, provide testimony or give evidence regarding the proposal may do so in person during the hearing, or by filing their comments, in writing, prior to the hearing.
After examining the premises and hearing from any and all interested persons, if the Selectboard judges that the public good, necessity and convenience of the inhabitants of the Town of Bolton warrants discontinuing the aforesaid Class 4 town highway right-of-way of Town Highway #13, it will be so ordered.
Dated at Bolton, Vermont, this 4th day of October, 2023.
Amy Grover
Town Clerk
Town of Bolton
