 Town of Bolton Notice of Public Hearing Bolton Planning Commission 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Hwy. Bolton, Vermont 05676

April 05, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

Town of Bolton Notice of Public Hearing Bolton Planning Commission
3045 Theodore Roosevelt Hwy.
Bolton, Vermont 05676
 

Published April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Bolton Planning Commission will hold a hybrid public hearing at the Bolton Town Office on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:00 pm to obtain public feedback regarding proposed amendments to the Bolton Land Use and Development Regulations (BLUDRS). To participate in this meeting via computer, please use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85284750280?pwd=N1JGVVNvQ0RMZ1NFUXBVQmp3d2todz09

To participate in this virtual meeting via telephone, please call +1 646 558 8656 and use meeting ID 852 8475 0280

Statement of purpose: The purpose of the bylaw is to implement the Bolton Town Plan and to carry out the overall goals and vision of that plan. This bylaw also furthers the purposes of the Vermont Planning and Development Act, Title 24 V.S.A Chapter 117 (the Act) to promote the health, safety and general welfare of the inhabitants of Bolton, Vermont.

Geographic areas affected: All properties in the Town of Bolton.

Specific sections to be amended:

Section 1.6 – Severability

Section 2.1 – Zoning Districts and & Zoning Map

Section 2.3 – Application of District Standards

Section 3.6 – Lot, Yard & Setback Requirements

Section 3.7 – Nonconforming Lots

Section 3.11 – Parking, Loading & Service Areas

Section 3.14 – Signs

Section 3.18 – Water Supply & Wastewater Systems

Section 4.6 – Commercial Lodging Facilities (Bed & Breakfast, Lodging Facility)

Section 4.17 – Public Facility or Utility

Section 4.18 – Resort

Section 4.20 – Telecommunications Facility

Article V – Development Review

Article VII – Subdivision Review Standards

Article VIII – Planned Development [PRDs, PUDs]

Section 9.1 – Permits and Approvals

Section 9.2 – Exemptions

Section 9.3 – Zoning Permit

Section 10.2 – Definitions

Article XI – Resort Master Plan

Zoning District Summary Table

Zoning Map

Setback Reduction Table

Copies of the proposed amendments are available for inspection at the Bolton Town Office, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway (RT 2) Bolton, VT 05676, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday to Thursday, except holidays, and on the Town's website at http://boltonvt.com/boards-minutes/planning-commission/.

The hearings are open to the public. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing prior to the hearing and mailed to: Zoning Administrator, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway (US Route 2), Bolton, VT 05676, or via email to: [email protected].

