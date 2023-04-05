Published April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Bolton Planning Commission will hold a hybrid public hearing at the Bolton Town Office on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:00 pm to obtain public feedback regarding proposed amendments to the Bolton Land Use and Development Regulations (BLUDRS). To participate in this meeting via computer, please use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85284750280?pwd=N1JGVVNvQ0RMZ1NFUXBVQmp3d2todz09
To participate in this virtual meeting via telephone, please call +1 646 558 8656 and use meeting ID 852 8475 0280
Statement of purpose: The purpose of the bylaw is to implement the Bolton Town Plan and to carry out the overall goals and vision of that plan. This bylaw also furthers the purposes of the Vermont Planning and Development Act, Title 24 V.S.A Chapter 117 (the Act) to promote the health, safety and general welfare of the inhabitants of Bolton, Vermont.
Geographic areas affected: All properties in the Town of Bolton.
Specific sections to be amended:
Section 1.6 – Severability
Section 2.1 – Zoning Districts and & Zoning Map
Section 2.3 – Application of District Standards
Section 3.6 – Lot, Yard & Setback Requirements
Section 3.7 – Nonconforming Lots
Section 3.11 – Parking, Loading & Service Areas
Section 3.14 – Signs
Section 3.18 – Water Supply & Wastewater Systems
Section 4.6 – Commercial Lodging Facilities (Bed & Breakfast, Lodging Facility)
Section 4.17 – Public Facility or Utility
Section 4.18 – Resort
Section 4.20 – Telecommunications Facility
Article V – Development Review
Article VII – Subdivision Review Standards
Article VIII – Planned Development [PRDs, PUDs]
Section 9.1 – Permits and Approvals
Section 9.2 – Exemptions
Section 9.3 – Zoning Permit
Section 10.2 – Definitions
Article XI – Resort Master Plan
Zoning District Summary Table
Zoning Map
Setback Reduction Table
Copies of the proposed amendments are available for inspection at the Bolton Town Office, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway (RT 2) Bolton, VT 05676, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday to Thursday, except holidays, and on the Town's website at http://boltonvt.com/boards-minutes/planning-commission/.
The hearings are open to the public. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing prior to the hearing and mailed to: Zoning Administrator, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway (US Route 2), Bolton, VT 05676, or via email to: [email protected].
